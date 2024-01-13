Inside the numbers of Dalton Knecht's road stardom for Tennessee basketball

ATHENS, Ga. − Two Georgia fans hovered in the hallway underneath Stegeman Coliseum on Saturday swiping at their phones.

They had to know more about Dalton Knecht.

That’s the experience when Tennessee basketball comes to a college city with the senior who bewilders with his offensive brilliance. Knecht had these two Bulldogs fans searching to know if he was a senior or not, surely with hopes they’d never see him again in the aftermath of a 36-point barrage.

It was the latest and arguably the greatest road game for Knecht, who couldn’t guess his road scoring average afterward.

“About 80," estimated teammate Jonas Aidoo after some quick finger math.

Not quite, but it almost feels like it after the Northern Colorado transfer inflicted his will as No. 5 Tennessee (12-4, 2-1 SEC) earned an 85-79 win against Georgia (12-4, 2-1). He is averaging 31.3 points per game in four road games.

Why Dalton Knecht excels in road games for Tennessee basketball

Knecht had a look about him Saturday to Vols coach Rick Barnes. It was a look "where you can just tell he has got a little bounce about him," Barnes said.

Barnes has seen it before. He witnessed it in Tennessee's exhibition win at Michigan State when Knecht scored 28 points. He has been so good on the road that his scoring in East Lansing would bring down his average if included in his stats.

"He likes the moment. He does," Barnes said.

That might be understated. Knecht seems to crave the stage, coveting the opportunity to silence if not crush an opposing crowd.

“You just always as a kid want to grow up and play in those type of environments," Knecht said. "I think all of us have. I think all of us are always ready to perform in front of those crowds.”

Knecht has 125 points on 70 shots in four road games. He is shooting 48.3% on 3-pointers and 61.4% from the field on the road.

He scored 24 points for Tennessee at Wisconsin on Nov. 10. He had 37 points at North Carolina on Nov. 29, tying. the record for most points scored by a visiting player at UNC. He had 28 at Mississippi State on Jan 10.

"He is one of those guys that puts the time in and when he gets going, he is a confident player," Barnes said.

Dalton Knecht saves his best for the second half on the road

Knecht and assistant coach Rod Clark identified a flaw in the Georgia defense's ball-screen coverage Saturday.

Knecht hurtled a dagger into the flaw with 1:56 to play when he saw two Georgia confused defenders go under a screen and he hit a lead-taking 3-pointer. That accounted for three of his 10 points in the final 5:39 and of his 20 in the second half.

"Just going to hoop and be myself," Knecht said. "Big props to my teammates for getting me in the right spot and making it easier for me − as well as the coaches for putting me in the right spots."

KD: Why Rick Barnes compared Tennessee basketball's Dalton Knecht to Kevin Durant

Knecht is averaging 19.5 points in the second half on the road. He had 26 at MSU after halftime and 20 in the second half at UNC.

On Saturday, he scored for the Vols each time Georgia took a double-digit lead. In the end, he was bringing the ball up the court often and dictating the game. He made 3-pointers and midrange jumpers. He got fouled and created opportunities. He was the reason Tennessee staved off a two-loss week.

“Just go downhill and make the right play," Knecht said. "Coach just said get the ball and make the right play or find your teammates or get downhill and get a layup or get to the free-throw line.”

Maybe it is that simple for Knecht. He has conquered every visiting arena he has walked into. He earned an ovation at UNC when he was injured in the final minutes, recognition of his greatness from a basketball fan base well-versed in it.

Maybe it's all about what Barnes believes: Knecht does the work in the quiet hours at Pratt Pavilion and that's why he's ready.

Whatever it is, Tennessee's trip to Nashville to play Vanderbilt on Jan. 27 is another chance to find out.

Mike Wilson covers University of Tennessee athletics. Email him at michael.wilson@knoxnews.com and follow him on Twitter @ByMikeWilson. If you enjoy Mike’s coverage, consider a digital subscription that will allow you access to all of it

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Dalton Knecht is Tennessee basketball's road star. Just ask Georgia.