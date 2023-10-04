Inside the numbers behind Cade Klubnik's turnaround as Clemson football quarterback

CLEMSON – Clemson is the best 3-2 football team in the country.

The polls and public opinion may not provide evidence of such, but it’s true.

The Tigers’ bounce-back potential is unbounded, even with an upcoming schedule that includes games at Miami and NC State and late-season showdowns against North Carolina, Notre Dame and South Carolina.

The Tigers’ reasons for optimism are plenty with a defense that ranks among the top 20 in four categories, including total defense.

But the biggest key to their future success lies in the steady progression of sophomore quarterback Cade Klubnik, who is coming into his own after some early struggles.

In fact, since tossing an ugly interception that was returned for a touchdown late in the first quarter of Clemson’s win over Charleston Southern in the second game of the season, Klubnik has shown substantial growth.

Since that miscue, Klubnik has gone three games and 123 pass attempts without an interception while throwing for nine touchdowns. Those are outstanding numbers for any quarterback, let alone a 19-year-old with six career starts.

Klubnik looks to continue his elevated level of play when the Tigers (3-2, 1-2 ACC) host Wake Forest (3-1, 0-1) on Saturday (3:30 p.m., ACCN).

“He’s starting to blossom and continuing to get better every week,” running back Will Shipley said of Klubnik. “It’s exactly what we thought would happen with Cade.”

Most importantly, Klubnik’s teammates have a renewed confidence in him. They expect him to make the right reads, to deliver the ball on time and in the right location and to use his deceptive speed as a runner when the situation dictates.

He’s also shown a knack for making accurate passes while on the run, which he did on numerous occasions in Saturday’s win against Syracuse.

“That’s just a natural gift that the kid’s got,” Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said. “You certainly work on throwing to the right, throwing to the left. We work scramble drill.

“But you can work it all day long, you’ve just got to have a gift and he’s gifted that way. That’s one of the things that makes him special, for sure.”

Following Clemson’s 0-2 start in ACC play and competing in a league rife with quarterback talent, Klubnik isn’t mentioned in the same breath with North Carolina’s Drake Maye or Florida State’s Jordan Travis or even Miami’s Tyler Van Dyke.

But that may be a good thing for now.

Less hype, less attention, less pressure.

Those things will come soon enough if Klubnik continues to make the strides he’s made of late.

For now, he’s just having fun, learning on the run and growing by leaps and bounds.

His future – and Clemson’s – are brighter than ever, which not so long ago didn’t appear to be the case.

Scott Keepfer covers Clemson athletics for The Greenville News and the USA TODAY Network. Email him at skeepfer@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter @ScottKeepfer

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Clemson football: Cade Klubnik quarterback turnaround by the numbers