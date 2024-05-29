Inside the Nico Collins deal

Texans receiver Nico Collins had a breakout year in the third season of his career, with 1,297 receiving yards. It earned him a significant new contract.

PFT has obtained the full details, per a source with knowledge of the terms.

Here they are:

1. Signing bonus: $17 million, with $9 million payable in 15 days, $4 million paid on or before December 15, 2024, and $4 million paid on or before March 15, 2025.

2. 2024 base salary: $1.616 million, fully guaranteed.

3. 2024 per-game roster bonus: $625,005 total.

4. 2025 base salary: $13.5 million, fully guaranteed.

5. 2025 per-game roster bonus: $625,005 total.

6. 2026 base salary: $20 million, $10 million of which becomes fully guaranteed on the fifth day of the 2025 league year, and $10 million of which becomes fully guaranteed on the fifth day of the 2026 league year.

7. 2026 per-game roster bonus: $625,005 total.

8. 2027 base salary: $21.25 million.

9. 2027 per-game roster bonus: $625,005 total.

The deal has $750,000 in incentives for 2025, 2026, and 2027. He gets $250,000 for making the Pro Bowl, $250,000 for 95 receptions, and $250,000 for 1,460 receiving yards.

Of the amount, $32.116 million is fully guaranteed at signing. Another $10 million becomes fully guaranteed next year. The final $10 million becomes fully guaranteed in 2026.

The new-money average is $24.25 million. The deal pays, from signing, an average of $18.966 million per year.

Nico Collins will be 27 when the deal expires, giving him a shot at another payday in four years, or sooner than that. It also locks him in before, for example, a Justin Jefferson contract blows the lid off the receiver market.