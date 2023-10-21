Inside the NBA’s Kenny Smith on the Boston Celtics title prospects

Cohost of Turner Network Television’s “Inside the NBA” Kenny Smith believes the Boston Celtics have the potential to win an NBA championship this coming season, considering their strong roster. Smith recently made an appearance on WEEI’s “Jones and Mego with Arcand” to talk about the Celtics ahead of the start of their 2023-24 campaign.

Smith sees All-NBA Celtics forward Jayson Tatum as a leader and a winning player based on his performance over the last four years, and the addition of Kristaps Porzingis in particular key to Boston’s title aspirations, emphasizing his defensive abilities and versatility on the other end of the court.

He also discusses the importance of assistant coaches in a head coach’s success and his views on the Celtics’ offseason moves.

To hear their talk in full, check out the clip embedded above.

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire