Inside most unlikely play of year: Panthers vs. Falcons

FMIA has partnered with Next Gen Stats, the league’s new generation of advanced metrics and statistics, with data collected from 250 tracking devices per game on players, officials, pylons and footballs. I use NGS to help tell a deeper story about a play in the game.

Of all the interesting that happened this weekend, the most compelling was in the Carolina-Atlanta game, a game with two supposed also-rans exchanging blow after blow in a very strange 37-34 victory for the Falcons.

So why am I featuring this game in the analytics-based section of my column with deep analysis from Next Gen Stats? It’s because the game featured the most unlikely play of this NFL season so far—by far.

It was so weird.

Atlanta led 34-28 with 23 seconds left in the fourth quarter. Carolina had the ball, first down, at its 38-yard line with no timeouts left. Quarterback P.J. Walker, not noted for his arm strength, dropped back to pass out of the shotgun and from his 35-, let fly a long bomb down the left side of the field, toward wideout D.J. Moore, who basically was in a scramble drill, the type of route a receiver runs when a quarterback just wants his targets to run to an open space. Moore was covered by a linebacker, Rashaan Evans, and cornerback Dean Marlowe as Walker let the ball fly.

The ball traveled 67.6 yards in the air, per Next Gen, ridiculously long for a quarterback not noted for a big arm.

When the ball left Walker’s hands, per Net Gen, it had a completion probability of 11.5 percent.

Marlowe was within 0.8 yards of Moore when the ball was on both of them—considered close coverage.

This was not a Hail Mary. This was a play that Walker was legitimately trying to hit Moore on.

“I am shocked he threw it that far,” Atlanta coach Arthur Smith told me. “I thought it would just die at the 10.”

“I’ve never seen a better throw than that,” Evans, one of the cover guys, said.

PJ Walker's Hail Mary TD pass to D.J. Moore traveled 67.6 yards in the air, the longest completion by air distance in the Next Gen Stats era (since 2016). 🔹 Completion Probability: 11.5%#CARvsATL | Powered by @awscloud pic.twitter.com/FaXEOxkLhQ — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) October 30, 2022

Moore caught it a couple of yards deep in the end zone, with Marlowe draped on him. The 11.5 percent chance of completion was the most unlikely of any TD pass in the NFL this season, according to Next Gen.

“It’s one of the greatest backyard plays I’ve ever seen,” Smith said. “It took a year off my life. Give P.J. Walker credit—he made one of the great throws a quarterback can make.”

Part II:

Moore took his helmet off to celebrate. It’s a dumb rule, but it is a rule: A player is flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct if he takes his helmet off in the field of play to celebrate. This was a no-doubter. The touchdown made it 34-34, with the PAT to come. Now, the Falcons had a choice: Enforce the 15-yard unsportsmanlike penalty on the extra point, making Eddy Pineiro try a 48-yard kick for the extra point, or enforce it on the ensuing kickoff, making Pineiro kick off from his 20- instead of his 35-.

Smith discussed it with special-teams coach Marquice Williams. They had about 20 seconds to decide before having to inform ref Shawn Hochuli. “Pineiro has a history of missing between 40 and 49,” Smith told me. I looked it up: At the moment of decision, Pineiro in his career was 19 of 20 from 30-to-39 yards out, and 11 of 16 from 40-to-49 yards out.

Smith told Hochuli he’d take the 15 yards on the PAT, not the kickoff. That lengthened the PAT from 33 to 48 yards. And Pineiro kicked it wide left.

Pineiro missed a cake field goal in OT too, from 32 yards out (again, wide left), and Atlanta’s Younghoe Koo won it with a 41-yarder with 1:55 left in overtime.

“So many waves of emotion in a game like that,” Smith said. “Lotta crazy things happened, and you’ve got to make a lot of decisions in a short period of time. If you don’t have a resilient team, things could go south in a hurry.”

Lotta crazy things? How about this one: A man taking his helmet off on the field is the difference between a team being in first or fourth place this morning.

Eddy Pineiro was 12 of 12 on normal-distance PATs this year. He’d missed five kicks of his 16 tries in the forties. If D.J. Moore doesn’t take his helmet off, it’s very likely Carolina sits alone in first place today with a 3-5 record, including the tiebreaker-favoring 3-0 in division games. Instead, Pineiro missed, and the Panthers, 2-6, are alone in last place.

That is the craziest thing about the 2022 NFL season.

Inside most unlikely play of year: Panthers vs. Falcons originally appeared on NBCSports.com