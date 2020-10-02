Inside Michigan State football's new defense under Mel Tucker

Now that Mel Tucker finally has his team on the field, we might have some clarity for the previously unanswerable question.

How will Michigan State football differ from Mark Dantonio’s program? Specifically, its once-dominant defense?

First-year defensive coordinator Scottie Hazelton said Thursday there will be some carryover, thanks to the foundation built by Dantonio’s staff — though there's still the need to replace multiple starters and install the new staff’s own still-developing vision.

“We're still implementing our defense right now,” Hazelton told reporters via video call. “So what that'll look like, it'll be depending on how the guys learn on the way through there.”

Tucker took over at MSU on Feb. 12, eight days after Dantonio’s sudden retirement. A dozen days after than, and four days before he brought Hazelton aboard, Tucker discussed alternating between the previously used 4-3 and some new 3-4 defensive packages. In his lone year at Colorado, as a rookie head coach, Tucker used a base 3-4 scheme, but he and then-coordinator Tyson Summers also interspersed some four-man fronts.

“We'll have a very good ability to do that here,” Tucker said Feb. 24, “and I'm not married to any type of scheme in particular.”

But that was before the Spartans had their spring practices canceled, spent half the summer away from campus, endured a two-week quarantine just before preseason camp was set to begin and then got only four practices without pads before the Big Ten canceled the season for about five weeks.

MSU finally got its first full-contact practice in pads with the new staff Wednesday.

“The wonderful thing for us was those first four days of the first fall camp,” Hazelton said. “For us to get some of that stuff on tape and just start working through those things really helped us come into the second one.”

Players came out of Wednesday and Thursday’s workouts feeling an unfamiliar wear and tear after more than 10 months since they'd been in pads, back when the Spartans unknowingly closed the Dantonio era with a win over Wake Forest in the Pinstripe Bowl on Dec. 27.

“I haven't gone that long without hitting somebody, since high school, so it was fun,” safety Xavier Henderson said via video call Thursday night. “Surprisingly, my body doesn't feel that bad. But we got after it, for sure, and we're just so grateful to be able to play football at this time. That's something we can't take advantage of, because just a couple weeks ago, we thought we weren't going to.”

Henderson is one of three players who started all of 2019 returning on defense, along with senior linebacker Antjuan Simmons and senior defensive end Jacub Panasiuk. Two juniors, cornerback Shakur Brown and linebacker Noah Harvey, emerged as starters in the final third of last season.

Very few of the reserves got significant snaps last season, particularly in the front seven. That leaves MSU also trying to rebuild its defensive depth ahead of the Big Ten-only season scheduled to begin Oct. 24.

