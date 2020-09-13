Inside Michigan athletics' unprecedented budget crisis without football: 'Many unknowns'

Michigan's athletic department began bracing for impact months before the most unprecedented season in college football history was set to begin. The financial fallout of playing a season during the COVID-19 pandemic was expected to be steep and the variables were seemingly endless.

Would fans be able to attend games? And at what capacity could Michigan Stadium be filled? The answer to each question, and several others, would have a corresponding impact on how much money the department bled. At worst, the Wolverines' share of Big Ten Network's media rights deal — a whopping $55 million in 2019 — could help keep the department stable.

View photos Michigan players jump up to touch the banner as they take the field for the Ohio State game at Michigan Stadium, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. More

So, as Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel presented in June his annual budget to the university's board of regents for the 2021 fiscal year, he did it preparing for something short of the worst: a $26.1 million deficit for the department.

And that was before the Big Ten postponed the cash cow that is college football.

Three months later, Michigan is in fact bracing for the unknown in the wake of the conference's decision to indefinitely delay fall sports because of the novel coronavirus.

"The reality is that our immediate decrease in resources threatens the support we are able to offer our student-athletes for the foreseeable future," Manuel wrote in a letter to season-ticket holders Aug. 6.

A Michigan football operation that generated a $74.8 million surplus during the 2019 fiscal year — the most recent year of NCAA records available — has been dammed by a financial situation shrouded in historic uncertainty. A department-wide revenue stream approaching $200 million is now expected to be slashed in half in what easily could be the most significant financial fallout in the department's history, according to information compiled by USA TODAY Sports in partnership with Syracuse University’s S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications.

"The impact is upwards of almost half our budget," Manuel estimated recently, during an appearance on Jon Jansen's "Conqu'ring Heroes" podcast. "About $100 million."

And the Wolverines aren't alone. Without college football, the state of Michigan's five FBS athletic departments will swallow millions of dollars — with the two Big Ten programs, Michigan and Michigan State, slated to lose the most.

'A lot of turbulence'

Athletic departments nationwide experienced spikes in football revenue in the years before the pandemic, and Michigan was no exception. The Wolverines topped $100 million during the 2017 fiscal year, and the number jumped to more than $120 million in 2018 and 2019.

To provide a sense of how important football is to the financial health of the department, Michigan generated $122.3 million in total football revenue during the 2019 fiscal year, or nearly 62% of the $197.8 million the athletic department raked in for games played from the fall of 2018 through the spring of 2019. With expenses approaching $191 million, the department operated at a surplus of nearly $6.9 million after the football team played a 12-game regular season and reached the Peach Bowl.

When Manuel presented his budget June 25, he was forced to guess what football might look like in the fall. At the time, the COVID-19 outbreak was stabilizing in Michigan, and there was hope that not only would a season be played, but a reduced number of fans could attend games at Michigan Stadium, the largest college venue in the nation.

Manuel figured the department would lose 50% of ticket sales among all sports, with football delivering the brunt of the hit. He figured the department would also lose $17 million in preferred seat contributions — the donor gifts that go to the department when season tickets are purchased. And he factored in the uncertainty of conference contributions and TV revenue, among other things.

Story continues