Inside Mercedes' car troubles: Why Lewis Hamilton cannot win the F1 world title this season

Inside Mercedes' car troubles: Why Lewis Hamilton cannot win the F1 title this season

The season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix was a race with some cheer for Mercedes. They had a car on the podium and left with a 27-point advantage on Red Bull, who had both cars retire.

There was little of that through the weekend of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, with it being abundantly clear where the defending champions are – closer to the midfield than the front.

The gaps to the Red Bull and Ferrari in qualifying and the race have been enormous. They are large enough to suggest that Mercedes are not overturning this deficit in short order. That advantage they had over Red Bull has nearly been wiped out.

Lewis Hamilton’s comment after the race that he was struggling to keep up with the Haas of Kevin Magnussen show exactly where Mercedes are at the moment. If fifth remains the limit of his car for the next few rounds, the gap to the likes of Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen will likely grow and grow.

Any thoughts of an eighth world title for Hamilton cannot currently be contemplated, even with 20 rounds remaining in the season.

Have Mercedes produced a dud with the W13?

The fundamental issue is the quality of the machinery that Hamilton has at his disposal. The Mercedes W13 – unlucky for some? – is the worst car Mercedes have produced in nearly a decade. As good as he is, with two teams comfortably quicker than his own, the size of getting Mercedes back to winning ways is gargantuan. It is not impossible, but neither is it likely to be soon.

How did it get to this point? The line from Mercedes from as early on as last year’s Styrian Grand Prix was that they would limit development on the 2021 car to focus more on the new regulations. Yet they have ended up producing – relatively speaking – a dud.

Clearly, this claim was wrong. Mercedes did upgrade their car throughout the year – and why would they not in such a tight title battle – and on balance ended the season with the quicker car.

The team, like all others, had to balance spending their limited wind tunnel time on their 2021 car against the 2022 one. This could have played a part in catching Mercedes out, though there was no such issue for Red Bull who have struck on a winning formula.

There were a couple of other traps that can explain some of the deficit. Firstly, F1’s sliding scale of aero development rewards teams who finish lower in the constructors championship with more resources. That has been a big help to Ferrari, who finished sixth in 2020 and are now back at the front. Mercedes have won eight championships in a row, so were the most limited. The cost cap exacerbates this issue.

Another is that from 2017-2021, the year-on-year development and regulation changes were incremental. Mercedes already had the quickest car, the main areas of development would have been fine tuning what they had. 2022 not only started from scratch with the new regulations, but also had a near two-year lead time after their introduction was delayed by 12 months. Again, a compounding factor.

Another area where Mercedes now seem deficient is when it comes to power, or at least straight-line speed. Their engine is no longer the class of the field. In Bahrain team principal Toto Wolff said that their issues on the straights were down to more ‘draggy’ aero components rather than pure power unit performance, but things were no better in Jeddah.

Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain driving the (44) Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team W13 leads Kevin Magnussen of Denmark driving the (20) Haas F1 VF-22 Ferrari during the F1 Grand Prix of Saudi Arabia at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit on March 27, 2022 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia - Lars Baron/Getty Images

Although speed trap measurements and final qualifying position do not tell you everything, there was just one Mercedes-powered car in the top 10 after qualifying. The five who were knocked out in Q1 were all Mercedes powered. This cannot be entirely aero-related.

These factors have all contributed to Hamilton’s title bid having an air of 2009 - when new regulations also came in - about it. That season he started his title defence in a rotten McLaren car, only scoring points in three of the first nine rounds. But how likely a championship challenge is depends on how he and Mercedes can move on from here. The signs are not good.

Set-up issues compound Hamilton’s troubles

Hamilton has not turned into an also-ran of a driver overnight, despite his shocking qualifying performance in Jeddah. Part of the problem is that when a car is deficient in pace, the tendency can be to chase lap time through unusual car set-ups, hoping it cures problems or moves the car into its ‘performance window’.

This seemed to be the case for Hamilton, as he mentioned after qualifying. They simply went too far in one direction with a set-up that perhaps initially helped but – in qualifying trim – turned the car into a nervous wreck that was a staggering 1.5sec off the pace in Q1.

Mercedes have been guilty of this before, specifically in Austria last year when they used a “wacky” set-up approach to try and chase down the then-superior Red Bull. It backfired, with Hamilton more than half a minute down in both rounds at the Red Bull Ring.

Mercedes want to be closer to Red Bull and Ferrari, but the set-up problems could recur for as long as they fail to fully understand and overcome their issues. A main one has been ‘porpoising’, where the car oscillates on its suspension at high speed on the straights. This has compromised Mercedes as much as anyone as lessening the issue means cars cannot be run at optimal ride heights, thus losing downforce.

In trying to gain lap time Mercedes ended up losing ground with Hamilton. This is part of the inherent risks of being off the pace. The same applies to development of their 2022 car. Development dead ends could be reached and the season written off before the mid-way point.

The W13 is comfortably the third quickest car but is currently trapped in the no-man’s land between the front-runners and the midfield. It is understandable that the team will not settle for that, but that could lead to them further failing to get the best from their car and denting Hamilton’s chances, leaving him battling with the teams behind instead of the ones ahead in the early part of the season.

The George Russell factor

George Russell of Great Britain and Mercedes looks on in the garage during final practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Saudi Arabia at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit on March 26, 2022 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia - Lars Baron/Getty Images

Another stumbling block for Hamilton’s distant hopes of a title charge is that he has George Russell as a team-mate. A Mercedes in a lonely fifth does not yet qualify as a good result but Russell got close to the maximum from the W13 in both qualifying and the race.

Hamilton was beaten both in qualifying – by 10 places – and the race by his team-mate. This did not happen at all in 2021 and only happened twice in Valtteri Bottas’s last two seasons alongside Hamilton at Mercedes. It is too early to call this a changing of the guard but there can be little doubt already that Russell will put up a firmer challenge and take more points off Hamilton than Bottas did.

Yes, part of this gap is down to the inherent problems with the 2022 Mercedes. But getting the most and understanding how to get the most out of a problematic car is the mark of a great driver - it just takes time. Hamilton has done it before but it was Russell who did it last weekend.

When Bottas was at Mercedes, the team generally let their drivers race, not favouring one driver or another until it made clear sense to do so. But they did not need to because the performance gap was significant.

It would be ludicrous for Mercedes to start favouring Hamilton in the hope that by Spain, Monaco or whenever, they have a competitive car again, especially when Russell leads Hamilton by six points in the championship after two races.

Mercedes will not be writing the season off, but their aim now will be limited to turning the car into a race-winner by the mid-point of the season whilst hoping that Ferrari and Red Bull trip over themselves.