Inside the Matthew Stafford deal

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford has made plenty of money during his 13-year NFL career. He’ll make plenty more in the coming seasons.

PFT has obtained his contract details from a source with knowledge of the numbers. Here’s a full breakdown of the four-year extension.

1. Signing bonus: $60 million.

2. 2022 base salary: $1.5 million, fully guaranteed.

3. 2023 option bonus: $26 million, fully guaranteed as of 2023.

4. 2023 base salary: $1.5 million, fully guaranteed at signing.

5. 2024 base salary: $31 million, fully guaranteed as of 2023.

6. 2025 roster bonus: $5 million, due on the third day of 2025 league year.

7. 2025 base salary: $27 million, $10 million of which becomes fully guaranteed in 2024.

8. 2026 roster bonus: $5 million, due on the third day of 2026 league year.

9. 2026 base salary: $26 million.

It’s a four-year, $160 million extension. At signing, it’s a five-year, $183 million deal.

So the new-money average if $40 million. The total value at signing is $36.6 million annually. The deal pays out $63 million fully guaranteed at signing.

Given the market, it’s a good deal for the Rams. And it almost makes up for giving Jared Goff $33.5 million per year in 2019.

Almost.

