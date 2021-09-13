Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore celebrated the team’s huge Week One win with news of his five-year extension to remain with the team.

The $97.603 million deal has an annual average of $19.521 million in new money. Of that amount, $68.347 million is guaranteed for injury at signing, and $44.347 million is fully guaranteed at signing — the most ever for a cornerback.

Here are the full details, per a source with knowledge of the terms.

1. Signing bonus: $7.5 million.

2. 2021 roster bonus: $9.254 million, fully guaranteed.

3. 2021 base salary: $990,000, fully guaranteed.

4. 2022 roster bonus: $15 million, fully guaranteed.

5. 2022 base salary: $9.103 million, fully guaranteed.

6. 2023 base salary: $14.5 million, $2.5 million of which is fully guaranteed at signing. The rest becomes fully guaranteed in March 2022.

7. 2024 base salary: $15.0 million, $12 million of which is guaranteed for injury at signing. The $12 million becomes fully guaranteed in March 2023.

8. 2025 roster bonus: $2.0 million, due fifth day of the league year.

9. 2025 base salary: $16.0 million.

10.2026 roster bonus: $2.0 million, due fifth day of the league year.

11 2026 base salary: $16.5 million.

The guarantees fully vest in year three; other top cornerback contracts don’t vest in full until the fourth or fifth year. Lattimore will, by next year, have $30 million more that he would have gotten if he’d played out 2021 and received the franchise tag in 2022.

In all, $56.347 million is fully guaranteed through year two, and $68.347 million is fully guaranteed through year three.

The deal also includes a $500,000 annual incentive based on being named a first-team or second-team All-Pro.

Inside the Marshon Lattimore extension originally appeared on Pro Football Talk