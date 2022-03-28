Regardless of whether the Packers should or shouldn’t have kept receiver Davante Adams, they blew it by not re-signing Marquez Valdes-Scantling before the departure of Adams gave MVS more leverage.

Then, the Chiefs traded receiver Tyreek Hill — and Valdes-Scantling found himself in even greater demand.

He recently signed with the Chiefs. Here’s a look at the details of the three-year deal Valdes-Scantling signed with the Packers.

1. Signing bonus: $6 million.

2. 2022 base salary: $2.56 million.

3. 2023 base salary: $8.56 million, $6.44 million of which is guaranteed for injury at signing and becomes fully guaranteed on the third day of the league year in 2023.

4. 2024 base salary: $11.56 million.

5. 2022-24 per-game roster bonus: $340,000 total.

6. 2022-24 workout bonus: $100,000.

The deal also includes up to $2 million per year in incentives, with $500,000 for 60-69 receptions or $1 million for 7–79 receptions or $1.4 million for 80-99 receptions or $2 million for 100 or more receptions. (He has never caught more than 38 passes in any of his four NFL seasons.)

It’s basically a one-year, $9 million deal. It becomes a two-year, $18 million contract, if he’s on the roster in March 2023.

And, yes, it’s a much better contract than the one-year, $3.25 million contract signed by receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster with the Chiefs, before Hill was traded.

Inside the Marquez Valdes-Scantling deal originally appeared on Pro Football Talk