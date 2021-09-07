Inside the Mark Andrews deal

The Ravens signed tight end Mark Andrews to a four-year, $56 million extension on Monday, his birthday. (They treated him way better on his birthday than the Raiders treated Tanner Muse on Monday, his birthday.)

Here’s the full breakdown for Andrews, per a source with knowledge of the terms.

1. Signing bonus: $10.163 million.

2. 2021 base salary: $920,000, fully guaranteed.

3. 2022 option bonus: $15.5 million, fully guaranteed.

4. 2022 base salary: $3.5 million, fully guaranteed.

5. 2023 base salary: $7.5 million, guaranteed for injury at signing, and fully guaranteed in March 2022.

6. 2024 roster bonus: $4 million, due fifth day of league year.

7. 2024 base salary: $7 million.

8. 2025 roster bonus: $4 million, due fifth day of league year.

9. 2024 base salary: $7 million.

The deal also includes a Pro Bow incentive of $250,000 per year from 2022 through 2025, with maximum earnings of $1 million.

A whopping 63 percent of the extension is guaranteed. Tight end George Kittle had 52 percent of his extension guaranteed. Tight end Travis Kelce had 36 percent guaranteed.

Andrews, who signed for one less year than Kittle or Kelce, also has better cash flow through the first four years of both deals. Through two years, he gets $30.08 million. Kittle gets $23.8 million, and Kelce gets $22.25 million. Through three years, it’s $37.58 million for Andrews versus $35.8 million for Kittle and $29.75 million for Kelce. Through four years, Andrews gets $48.58 million, while Kittle and Kelce get $48.1 million and $43 million, respectively.

“Mark is exactly the type of player we wish to keep as a Raven long-term,” G.M. Eric DeCosta said in the press release announcing the deal. “He’s competitive, passionate, talented and a leader. We are so excited to have him in Baltimore for the next five years.”

With Andrews signed, the next question continues to be whether they’ll get a deal done for quarterback Lamar Jackson.

