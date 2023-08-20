An inside look at how Texas Tech's 2010 talks to join the Pac-10 fell apart

In a matter of hours in early August, the Pac-12 Conference was effectively decimated with the departures of Oregon and Washington to the Big Ten and Arizona, Arizona State and Utah to the Big 12. The latter three followed former Pac-12 member Colorado, which had taken an invitation from the Big 12 eight days before.

And a year before, Southern California and UCLA set the wheels in motion for the conference's demise, revealing their intent to defect to the Big Ten.

The turn of events left the Pac-12, for decades the power conference of the West Coast, with four remaining members.

And to think, 13 years ago a scenario much the opposite could have happened.

Larry Scott came to Lubbock in June 2010 in his role as commissioner of the conference then known as the Pac-10. Scott and other Pac-10 leaders met with Texas Tech officials to discuss their willingness to leave the Big 12.

On June 10, 2010, the Pac-10 announced Colorado had agreed to leave the Big 12. The next day, the Big Ten welcomed Nebraska as another departing member of the Big 12.

Also on June 11, 2010, ESPN reported that Texas, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and Texas Tech were bound for the Pac-10 as well, contingent on approval from the UT Board of Regents. The Austin American-Statesman reported Texas A&M was torn between joining the Pac-10 or the Southeastern Conference.

On the weekend of June 13, 2010, a Sunday, a contingent from the then-Pac-10 made stops by plane in Oklahoma and Texas, looking to round up new members. On the Lubbock stop that Sunday, Larry Scott, Kevin Weiberg and Woodie Dixon Jr. met at Jones AT&T Stadium with a group that included Guy Bailey, Kent Hance and Gerald Myers, at the time Texas Tech's president, chancellor and athletics director, respectively. Scott was the Pac-10 commissioner, Weiberg the Pac-10 deputy commissioner and Dixon the Pac-10 general counsel and senior vice president of business affairs.

This is a story about what happened next, as recalled by the Texas Tech people who were party to it.

More: How bottom-rated recruit in Texas Tech football's 2021 class has emerged as potential steal

More: See where Texas Tech football landed in The Associated Press Top 25 preseason poll

Guy Bailey, Texas Tech president from July 2008 through July 2012: I spent the entire summer of 2010 on conference realignment, because we had Nebraska and Colorado leaving the conference and then later A&M and Missouri. And so I was on the phone with other presidents every day of that summer. Bill Powers and I, the UT president, we talked, gosh, at least once or twice a day about those issues.

What the Pac-(10) did, they had a proposal, and the proposal was that they would move Texas Tech, UT-Austin, Oklahoma and Oklahoma State as a bloc into the Pac-(10). ... All of this was contingent on what UT-Austin did, because they were interested in us as a bloc only if Austin came. And the holdup there, and the thing that kind of sent the deal down, was the Longhorn Network.

Jordan Strebeck, then a 25-year-old special assistant to the Tech chancellor, was assigned to pick up Scott and his company at the airport in Lubbock and drive them to Jones AT&T Stadium. It was a Sunday in mid-June.

Strebeck: (Auto dealership) Alderson had given us a black Escalade with the windows all tinted out and everything, and they flew into Chaparral (Jet Center).

Hance and Myers had given Strebeck instructions on Saturday, conveying the importance of the meeting's confidentiality.

Strebeck: I just remember sitting on the tarmac waiting for them and news vans started pulling up, and so I remember talking to Chancellor Hance and Gerald and told them, 'Guys, somehow people are showing up.' I can't remember if it was on a message board or Twitter, the plane details had leaked. They were like, 'Hey, whatever you do, we don't need a bunch of video of those guys getting in. It needs to be pretty confidential.'

The plan we came up with was when they landed, they were going to hop in the Escalade, and I was going to get them to campus as expeditiously as possible and pull right into ... We got them to have the garage door open there under the west side of the stadium, and so I said, 'How aggressive do y'all want me to be on this?' And I think Gerald said, 'As aggressive as you can possibly be without endangering any lives.' We pulled out of the airport. I don't know if there's a statute of limitations on it or not, but I had a little bit of a lead foot.

Hance: They came into that garage door on that southwest corner, brought them in there and shut the door so they didn't get any questions from media or anything. We met for about two hours and they told us that Oklahoma State and Oklahoma, they had met with them earlier in the day and they had agreed. They wanted to know if we wanted to go and we said with the others going, we definitely would. It was a real positive meeting, and I felt like when they left to fly to Austin that it was a done deal.

Myers: We had a luncheon set up in the club area of the stadium, and they'd looked around at the facilities. They were really impressed with that press box and what we had done with our facilities. They acted real excited to have Texas Tech as one of the teams to join the Pac-12.

Strebeck: The ride back to the airport, we weren't doing a high-speed chase, because the meeting lasted so long I think the media generally lost interest. But they had a ton of questions about Lubbock, and given my passion for Tech and passion for West Texas, I was able to tell them all about what makes Lubbock and West Texas so special and why Texas Tech was going to be the favorite of all their schools that they were bringing into the conference. That ride back to the airport was far more enjoyable. I didn't know at the time that UT was about to throw a wrench into the whole deal.

Hance: And then the next day, UT just refused to give up the Longhorn Network, and they just didn't budge. By the afternoon of the 14th, it was a dead deal.

Gerald Myers, shown at his induction into the Texas Sports Hall of Fame in 2018, was Texas Tech athletics director from 1996 to 2011. He was among a group of Tech leaders who met with Pac-10 commissioner Larry Scott on June 13, 2010, at Jones AT&T Stadium to discuss Tech's willingness to change conferences.

The Longhorn Network was hatched in early 2011 with UT and ESPN signing a 20-year deal for $300 million. The Pac-12 Network was announced in July 2011 and launched in August 2012.

Myers: I think if Texas had agreed to not have that network, we would have all gone. Texas kind of blew it up. I wasn't on the conversation when they called back, but I know that's what happened. Texas said they were going to have that Longhorn Network, and (the Pac-10) said, 'No, we can't let individual schools have their network. We're going to have a conference network,' so that killed it right there. I think we would've been a member of the Pac-12 if Texas had agreed to their terms.

Bailey: Kent and others thought we might be able to go over there, in there on our own, but I'd had some private discussion with Scott. That just wasn't the case. There was no deal without UT-Austin.

Strebeck: I remember driving them back to the airport and then returning to campus for the meetings that followed, and I think everyone's expectation was that this was a done deal and that there would have been probably a public announcement by all those schools within a day or two. ... I remember being so surprised.

Bailey: We met for several hours in the morning, then they flew down to Austin for a meeting in the afternoon, so they met with both of us the same day. They were cordial. Scott seemed like a visionary at the time. Now, things didn't work out all that well, I guess, going forward.

So it's interesting the discrepancy between how I thought things would evolve in the Pac-12 and how they did evolve, but at the time he seemed like a really visionary leader and he seemed to be very knowledgeable, and sometimes that doesn't work out quite that way, does it?

Though Hance, Myers and Strebeck all believed Tech's joining the Pac-10 was fait accompli, Bailey wasn't nearly as certain.

Bailey: I told Kent that I didn't think we'd be going to the Pac-12, because I did not think UT-Austin would give up the Longhorn Network. I think Kent and Gerald were more optimistic, but I had talked to (UT President Bill) Powers and I had thought the chances of their doing that were really slim and none.

Based on what Scott had to offer them, I just didn't think they'd give it up. I thought it would all fall apart because of that, and so I was not surprised when it did not happen. Again, I had talked privately to Scott and he had just emphasized to me he couldn't sell anything unless UT gave up the Longhorn Network.

Kevin Weiberg had been named deputy commissioner and chief operating officer of the Pac-10 only four months before he was part of a contingent that came to Lubbock in June 2010 to gauge Texas Tech's interest in leaving the Big 12.

Two days before the Pac-10 officials came to Lubbock, the Austin American-Statesman reported that Texas A&M had 72 hours to decide between going to the Pac-10 or the SEC. On June 23, 2010, Oklahoma President David Boren said in a story by The Associated Press his school and Texas A&M both had invitations to join the SEC. With Colorado already in the fold, the Pac-10 had the potential to balloon to the Pac-16.

Bailey: A&M was never involved in the discussions (to the Pac-10). I was aware at that time that they were already having discussions with the SEC and that part of the (reason) was that A&M didn't want to be in the same conference with Texas. There had been, of course, ill feelings over a lot of things, but the Longhorn Network was kind of the straw that broke the camel's back.

And so A&M was never a part of that discussion. I think Scott would tell you the same thing or (then-UT athletics director) DeLoss Dodds, and it was because A&M, every kind of slight they'd felt was magnified by the Longhorn Network. Everybody was really scared to death of what the Longhorn Network might do. It hasn't turned out to be that big a deal, has it?

Over the past year, current Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff tried and failed to come up with a media-rights contract with terms sufficient to keep the conference intact. There's an alternative history to consider at how recent events might have played out had Scott been successful in wooing a Texas-led chunk from the Big 12 more than a decade earlier.

Hance: Well, you don't know. It would have given them an instant bump temporarily, but long term, you don't know, because football has not been on the increase and as hot a sport on the West Coast as it has in the Big 12 and the SEC and the Big Ten.

Bailey: It's interesting. I don't know. I do know that if you put USC and UCLA and Texas and Oklahoma and the rest of us in one conference, I think you'd get a pretty good TV deal. And so I think the TV deal issue wouldn't be there today. That's really what it all boils down to: Can you get a TV deal that makes you competitive?

Myers: It's hard to say. The Pac-12 would have had a pretty attractive schedule of games for the networks, and maybe they would have generated a lot more money than they eventually did and it might have worked out all right.

Hance said members of the Texas Tech University System Board of Regents were kept apprised before and after the meeting with Pac-10 officials at Jones AT&T Stadium.

Hance: I think they felt like if OU and Oklahoma State and Texas were going to leave, we ought to go with them. We didn't want to be left with Iowa State and Kansas State and Baylor and Kansas. ... They didn't have enough people left to go around.

To this day when I see Buddy Jones, who was chairman of the board at Baylor at the time, I'll say, 'June 14, 2010.' He says, 'A great day at Baylor.' And you look at the success they've had since then, it was to their benefit to stay.

Later that week, Utah accepted an invitation to join the Pac-10. A story by Associated Press college football writer Ralph D. Russo spoke of Scott's "failed attempt to create the nation's first super conference," adding that Scott "nearly changed the landscape of college sports."

Nebraska began playing in the Big Ten and Colorado and Utah in the renamed Pac-12 in 2011. Missouri and Texas A&M began playing in the SEC in 2012. All were charter members of the Big 12 when members of the former Southwest and Big 8 conferences linked up to start play in 1996.

Strebeck: You went from thinking we're on the precipice of this potentially seismic shift to, 'Oh, now we're not going to be in the same conference as some of the schools that have been really memorable rivals of ours and UT is about to get, I think it was like 15 million dollars a year more for their third-tier rights than any of the rest of us and have their own network.' ... Look down the road 13 years, and I think you're still dealing with the repercussions.

Hance: We came out fine, and I don't know what would have happened to us if we had gone to the west. There would have been a lot of travel. The Pac-12 was not growing and was not strong like the SEC and the Big Ten, and the Big 12 had had some bad leadership in the home office. We kept telling Dan Beebe, (the Big 12 commissioner from September 2007 to September 2011), 'You're about to lose Nebraska. You're about to lose A&M. You're about to lose Colorado. You're about to lose Missouri,' and he just kind of kept whistling.

The word was out there about Missouri early on, and we weren't doing anything to try to keep them. I think the Big 12 was at fault by not trying to keep those major schools. Looking back, they made a little more money, but they've never been the same. Nebraska's an asterisk — 'see others' — compared to what they used to be.

I still say in all these shakeups, there's two groups that don't get considered a lot. That's fans and students. It's TV. It's money. If we had joined the Pac-12, one of the things we'd have had to look at (was) are your Olympic sports going to be in the same (conference) or are you going to have different divisions? Are you going to take the volleyball team to Oregon State and Washington State and Washington and Oregon? That's difficult for those kids.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: So close, so far away: An inside look at how Texas Tech's 2010 talks to join the Pac-10 fell apart