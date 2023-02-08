An inside look at security efforts to keep Super Bowl LVII crowds safe

Ukrayinska Pravda

There are strong indications to believe that the decision to supply the Buk anti-aircraft missile system to militants of the "Donetsk People's Republic" was made by Russian President Vladimir Putin. Source: Conclusion of the Joint Investigation Team (JIT), as reported by European Pravda Details: The Team has published the results of its investigation into who was responsible in the Russian Federation for the downing of flight MH17 by a Buk missile.