An Inside Look at NFL Network’s Brand New Studio (Exclusive)
NFL Network’s Rich Eisen gives a behind-the-scenes look at their new studio in LA.
How Nyheim Hines new 3-year, $18.6M contract extension with Colts impacts Eagles RB Miles Sanders and why Howie Roseman should strike soon while the former Penn State star can be signed for cheap
After a solid offensive performance against Louisiana, UT now has an SEC opponent on deck. Here are three offensive keys for Texas on Saturday.
The injury report and which LSU Tigers are likely to miss the home opener on Saturday.
The Giants' biggest key to coming away with a win on Sunday? Stopping the Denver Broncos' tough WR corps.
The Buccaneers waived safety Chris Cooper, the team announced Friday. Their roster now stands at 52 players. Cooper was one of the Bucs’ seven inactives Thursday, missing the game as a healthy scratch. The team will place Cooper on its practice squad if he clears waivers, Greg Auman of TheAthletic.com reports. The Bucs needed the [more]
This is hilarious. You will enjoy it.
The 2021 NFL season is officially underway after a showdown between the Bucs and Cowboys in Tampa. Tom Brady spoiled Dak Prescott’s impressive comeback as the reigning Super Bowl champions scored the final points in a game that came down to the wire. Meanwhile, TJ Watt is reportedly signing a massive contract extension keeping him in Pittsburgh and the Ravens reportedly lost Marcus Peters and Gus Edwards to season-ending knee injuries.
From the depths of the pandemic sweatpants craze to the heat of hot vax summer, @watchingnewyork is watching you.View Entire Post ›
Unvaccinated father asks family to get vaccine before death from COVID-19
"The Sun Belt Conference could not have positioned itself better for this moment as the landscape shifts across conferences,” said Gill. The Sun Belt is the best non-autonomy FBS conference in the country.
The president announced plans to require most U.S. employers to vaccinate or test for Covid-19. It's a step in the right direction—but still not enough, write Dorit R. Reiss and Arthur Caplan.
The Black Keys' Patrick Carney and the E Street Band's Max Weinberg join Rolling Stone Music Now for a look back at a rock legend
Thursday night's instant Tampa Bay-Dallas classic showed up big in strong Friday morning ratings returns.
Wounded by losses on 9/11, a football team made up of FDNY firefighters persevered, and now carries on the memories of that day.
Here's what Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott told Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady after Tampa Bay beat Dallas in the 2021 NFL season opener Thursday night.
With this tweet, Julian Edelman said what everyone was thinking.
Dak Prescott nearly put the Cowboys over the top against the Buccaneers, and the quarterback had a pointed message for Tom Brady afterward.
Cowboys kicker Greg Zuerlein didn't cost Dallas its game against the Buccaneers. But Jerry Jones says team paid price for not having Zuerlein in camp.
T.J. Watt's wallet is going to be a little bit lighter after he signs historic contract extension -- if big bro J.J. Watt has anything to say about it.
TAMPA — Rob Gronkowski may be known for his brawn, but he’s one of the brainiacs of the NFL. The Bucs’ 6-foot-6, 265-pound tight end demonstrated his football intelligence during his first touchdown in Thursday’s 31-29, season-opening win over the Cowboys. During a play-action run fake, Gronkowski blocked down on Cowboys defensive end Tarell Basham and spun open into the right flat. But seeing ...