An Inside Look at NFL Network’s Brand New Studio (Exclusive)

The 2021 NFL season is officially underway after a showdown between the Bucs and Cowboys in Tampa. Tom Brady spoiled Dak Prescott’s impressive comeback as the reigning Super Bowl champions scored the final points in a game that came down to the wire. Meanwhile, TJ Watt is reportedly signing a massive contract extension keeping him in Pittsburgh and the Ravens reportedly lost Marcus Peters and Gus Edwards to season-ending knee injuries.