Devon Williams among Oregon Ducks who will not play against Cal

One of the caveats of playing college football during a pandemic is that you never know who exactly will play week-to-week.

As for the No. 23 Oregon Ducks (3-1), the team will get Mycah Pittman back in full force for Saturday's game against California (0-3) after he played one snap against Oregon State. After the game, Mario Cristobal said Pittman wasn't cleared to play until the day prior to playing the Beavers so he would only play in an emergency.

Starting running back CJ Verdell also left the rivalry game with an undisclosed injury but he appears ready to go against the Golden Bears, warming up prior to kickoff.

But, Oregon will have a handful of players sit out the game against the Golden Bears, including key inside linebackers Dru Mathis and Adrian Jackson Jr. not warming up ahead of the game, per James Crepea of The Oregonian.

Both linebackers have played in all four games, with Mathis totaling nine tackles (three solo) and Jackson Jr. having four tackles (all solo) and one tackle-for-loss.

Former walk-on Nate Heaukulani, current walk-on Nick Wiebe and MJ Cunningham were getting work with the two's in warmups.

Additionally, Devon Williams will not play either for undisclosed reasons. He leads the Ducks with 13 receptions for 264 yards and two touchdowns this season.

Wide receiver Bryan Addison, cornerbacks Daewood Davis and Dontae Manning, and safety Jared “JJ” Greenfield are all unavailable in addition to the two linebackers.

No. 23 Oregon (3-1) kicks off against Cal (0-3) at 4:00 p.m. (PT) in Berkeley, CA.