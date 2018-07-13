Inside LiAngelo Ball’s debut in the Junior Basketball Association

The entire Ball family congregates to Ontario, California, to watch LiAngelo Ball’s debut.

ONTARIO, Calif. — Sixteen miles from where he raised his kids, inside the arena beneath the San Gabriel Mountains, LaVar Ball sits down next to his wife, Tina, and son, Lonzo.

The three speak at their mid court seats, and the three smile. In their eyes, on this Thursday night, they have no reason not to.

LaMelo and LiAngelo Ball are once again hooping together (the sons of LaVar and Tina and the brother of Lonzo). This isn’t a pickup game in the backyard, though. This is the Junior Basketball Association — yes, a professional basketball league created by Big Baller Brand CEO LaVar.

“I’m sitting back right now,” he tells Yahoo Sports. “Can’t you see me watching my boys play? This is love for me.”

He sounds like he’s finishing talking, but, well, you know the drill.

“I’m not working,” he adds. “This is beautiful.”

*****

Two years ago, this spectacle would have been unthinkable (and that might even be an understatement). The Ball family has gone from the wacky, basketball-loving crew based in Chino Hills to a worldwide brand.

It has become famous with its “Ball in the Family” reality show on Facebook, and its playing in Lithuania. (An aside on fame: it can do a number on folks, especially athletes. Its powers are relatively unknown.)

After Thursday night’s event at Citzen’s Bank Arena, though, one thing is known: the Ball family has not frayed. It has not frayed through Tina’s major stroke, which she suffered in February 2017, forcing her to use a walker at this night’s game. Nor has it frayed through all of LaVar’s outlandish comments.

“Every time my family gets together, it’s good,” Ball says. “It’s like old times.”

Thursday night’s game was just like the old times at Chino Hills, with the run-and-gun pace and the 3-point barrage. But this isn’t California high school basketball. This is LaVar’s league, a league hoping to attract one-and-done talent.

The Junior Basketball Association launched in June, and it houses eight teams that play weekly. Facebook televises the four-quarter, 48-minute games. There is a 24-second shot clock and an NBA 3-point line. There are official referees and trainers for players, many of whom forewent their college eligibility to begin their dreams of playing in the NBA.

One of those players is now LiAngelo, who LaVar said would play in the Summer League. It was always a long shot. While he waited on a call from an NBA team, he worked on his game at home. No call came, so he chose to join his father’s league and his brother’s team.

“This is just going to make me better every day,” LiAngelo tells Yahoo Sports. “I’m out here looking to play against great competition.”

After a pregame intro video, a national anthem and announced starting lineups Thursday night, LiAngelo and LaMelo walk to midcourt. The ball is tipped between the Los Angeles squad and the Philadelphia squad, and the game begins.

Moments into the first quarter, LiAngelo euro-steps into the lane and lays the ball in. By the end of the first stanza, LiAngelo’s Los Angeles team leads 48-40. His night is just beginning.

***

To dissect the origin of the Ball family’s fame, you have to travel back to November 2016. During a UCLA game against Portland State, a game in which Lonzo Ball played, LaVar was interviewed by ESPN.

“I’m calling it right here, right now,” he said then. “UCLA is going to win the national championship.”

The comment did not generate buzz like LaVar’s every word does these days, but it paved the way for the many comments since (yes, thanks stories like this one).

In February 2017, LaVar talked about LaMelo scoring 92 points in a high school game. A month later, LaVar said he could beat Michael Jordan in a game of one-on-one. In May 2017, he created his own brand, which released a $495 shoe.

When Lonzo Ball was selected with the No. 2 pick by the Los Angeles Lakers las June, he claimed he spoke it into existence. That same month, he appeared on WWE. He then coached an AAU team (and called out a female referee), pulled his sons out of Chino Hills High School and took them to Lithuania to play professionally.

The saga did not end there. In April, LaVar pulled his sons off of the Lithuanian team.

Asked what life has been like throughout it all, LaVar offers an ironic response: “It’s almost two years going by, and they’re still talking crazy.”

Recently, LaVar has been in the news with his comments relating to the Los Angeles Lakers signing Rajon Rondo to a one-year, $9 million deal. And while he keeps things fairly conservative on this night, LaVar provides some of his usual flair.

What are your thoughts on what Puma has done, re-entering the basketball endorsement landscape?

“Where has Puma been all these years before I came on the scene? Exactly, nowhere. Guess what, bring your own brand in, and it’ll open up some doors.”

What are LiAngelo’s plans going forward?

“He’s going to be on the Lakers, or he’s going to play with his brothers. That’s going forward. It don’t matter how long we take to get there. The bottom line is — my boys are gonna play on the same team.

Wait, you thought he was done?

“We’re giving [the Los Angeles Lakers] first right of refusal. If you want to win. If you want to beat the Golden State Warriors, you need them three Ball boys.”

*****

Last December, LaVar first spoke of the league he currently watches. Players receive $3,000 a month. Each player on the winning team receives a Cadillac. On this night, the Ball squad looks like the clear favorite.

(Though, no, LaVar has yet to guarantee this championship.)

The second quarter of the game features an off-the-backboard dunk from LaMelo, which generates ooh’s and ahh’s from the crowd. These are two of his 25 points on the night and in a first half his team leads 85-65. He also adds 19 assists and 17 rebounds.

As for LiAngelo’s play in the first half?

“He’s playing the way he always plays,” LaVar says at halftime, with cameras for the Ball’s Facebook show swarming. “He scores the ball. My man’s a pure scorer.”

In a sense, LaVar is right — on this night, at least. LiAngelo is on his way to 53 points on 24-for-42 shooting. He also adds 10 assists and 10 rebounds in his JBA debut.

Over the course of the game, LaMelo and LiAngelo show the chemistry they have always had and the chemistry LaVar has hoped for since he and Tina married. They communicate on defense (though, the defense is still subpar at best). They find each on outlet passes.

Never more is this apparent in Los Angeles’ 171-140 win than with with two minutes remaining in the game. LaMelo receives an outlet pass with LiAngelo streaking down the left side of the court. He tosses the ball up, and LiAngelo flushes it.

The three sitting at midcourt beam as the ball flies through the net. Just like old times.

