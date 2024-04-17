Inside the latest DeForest Buckner deal

Colts defensive lineman DeForest Bucker signed a two-year extension earlier this week.

Here are the full details of the deal, per a source with knowledge of the terms:

1. Signing bonus: $18 million.

2. 2024 base salary: $2.25 million, fully guaranteed.

3. 2025 offseason roster bonus $10 million, fully guaranteed.

4. 2025 base salary: $13 million, fully guaranteed.

5. 2026 offseason roster bonus: $10 million.

6. 2026 base salary: $13 million. ($10 million of the 2026 compensation package is guaranteed for injury only at signing. It becomes fully guaranteed in 2025.)

Most extensions aren't truly extensions; the old deal is ripped up and a new deal takes its place. This deal is more like an extension, in that Buckner's pay for 2024 remains the same as it was — $20.25 million.

The practical guarantee is $53.25 million, since the $10 million injury guarantee for 2026 becomes fully guaranteed in 2025.

The new-money average is $23 million. The total average at signing for the three-year contract is $22.08 million.