Inside Kansas football’s Big 12 Conference schedules for the 2024-27 seasons

LAWRENCE — Kansas football knows which Big 12 Conference teams it’ll play, and where, during the 2024, 2025, 2026 and 2027 seasons.

The Big 12 released those schedules Wednesday for what’ll be a new-look league. It outlined a model that it developed to prioritize geography, historical matchups and rivalries, in addition to competitive balance. Over a four-year span, teams will play each other home and away at least once, and the conference aimed to keep the rotation of 5-4 and 4-5 for home-away games in league play year-to-year.

“As we look towards the future of this Conference, we are thrilled to introduce the first football scheduling matrix for the new-look Big 12,” league commissioner Brett Yormark said in that Big 12 release. “I’m grateful to our membership for their support throughout the scheduling process. In this model, competitive balance and student-athlete wellness was prioritized. Rivalries will be protected and new matchups will be introduced — the excitement and parity this Conference is known for will continue for years to come.”

Take a look at some takeaways from Kansas’ future Big 12 schedules, as well as an outline of each of those schedules:

Here are Kansas football’s future Big 12 opponents

2024

Home: Colorado, Houston, Iowa State, TCU

Away: Arizona State, Baylor, BYU, Kansas State, West Virginia

2025

Home: Cincinnati, Kansas State, Oklahoma State, Utah, West Virginia

Away: Arizona, Iowa State, Texas Tech, UCF

2026

Home: Arizona State, Baylor, BYU, UCF

Away: Kansas State, Oklahoma State, TCU, Utah, West Virginia

2027

Home: Arizona, Iowa State, Kansas State, Oklahoma State, Texas Tech

Away: BYU, Cincinnati, Colorado, Houston

Here’s what Kansas football coach Lance Leipold had to say about it

Kansas head football coach Lance Leipold said during an appearance Wednesday on his “Hawk Talk with Lance Leipold” show that he’d known of the Jayhawks’ future opponents for a couple of days. He considered it favorable. However, he also hadn’t really looked at anyone else’s schedules just yet.

“This is going to be a very challenging conference from here on out, always has been,” Leipold said. “And for us to play better and be ready each and every week, it’s going to be challenging. But at the same time, very exciting.”

Kansas doesn’t have to wait long to face Colorado, Deion Sanders

The rebuild ongoing at Colorado, under head coach Deion Sanders, has captured the attention of the college football landscape. And Kansas doesn’t have to wait long to see how it measures up against a Buffaloes squad that’s striving to make significant strides quickly. The Jayhawks have them at home in 2024, before going on the road to face them in 2027.

Kansas is only set to face Utah twice over the next four years

Kyle Whittingham followed Urban Meyer as the head coach at Utah, and has kept that program relevant as a member of the Mountain West Conference and the Pac-12 Conference. The past two seasons, in 2021 and 2022, Whittingham and company have won Pac-12 Conference titles and played in the Rose Bowl. It’s unclear how much longer Whittingham will coach, but as long as he’s in charge his side should be a favorite to win the Big 12.

So, the fact Kansas only has two matchups against Utah over the next four years is favorable. The Jayhawks will also see them at home first, in 2025, before facing them on the road in 2026. That’s even more time for Leipold’s own rebuild to progress before Kansas has to test itself in what is sure to be a formidable road environment.

Kansas also only plays Arizona and Arizona State twice, each, over the next four years

Although it may still feel like Houston, BYU, Cincinnati and UCF are all new members of the Big 12 still in 2024, in reality they won’t be. Colorado, Utah, Arizona and Arizona State will be the newcomers that year. And just like Colorado and Utah, Kansas has two games each on the schedule against Arizona and Arizona State over the next four years.

Kansas’ rivalry with Kansas State was protected

Kansas will play Kansas State each year from 2024 through to 2027. That rivalry series was protected. After the Jayhawks play the Wildcats at home this year, Leipold and company will be on the road in this series in 2024 and 2026 and at home in 2025 and 2027.

Kansas and Oklahoma fans congregate around the stage for FOX's "Big Noon Kickoff" show outside of David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium while Kansas coach Lance Leipold is interviewed before kickoff in late October this year.

