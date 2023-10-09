Inside the Jonathan Taylor deal

The Colts did the unexpected on Saturday, giving running back Jonathan Taylor a long-term deal after weeks of dragging their feet.

The full details have now trickled in. Here they are, per a source with knowledge of the terms.

1. Signing bonus: $10.248 million.

2. 2023 base salary: $784,556, fully guaranteed.

3. 2024 base salary: $7.804 million, fully guaranteed.

4. 2024 per-game roster bonus: $510,000, fully guaranteed as of the third day after contract execution.

5. 2025 base salary: $11.98 million, $7.152 million of which is guaranteed for injury at signing. The $7.152 million becomes fully guaranteed on the fifth day of the 2024 league year.

6. 2025 per-game roster bonus: $1.02 million total.

7. 2026 base salary: $11.98 million.

8. 2026 per-game roster bonus: $1.02 million total.

Taylor was due to make $3.347 million over the balance of 2023. The deal has a new-money value of $14 million per year. From signing, it's worth $11.336 million per year, with total cash of $45.347 million.

The signing bonus will be paid in two chunks, with $2.562 million paid on October 20, 2023, and the remaining $7.686 million paid on March 29, 2024.

It makes him the No. 2 running back in pay, behind 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey. It remains to be seen whether this contract breathes new life into the running back market.

Regardless, the Colts didn't seem to be willing to bend. They finally did.