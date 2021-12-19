Inside Jeff Brohm’s offense
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Tennessee (7-5, 4-4 SEC) will play in the TransPerfect Music City Bowl against Purdue (8-4, 6-3 Big Ten).
The contest will take place Dec. 30 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. Kickoff is slated for 3 p.m. EST and ESPN will televise the matchup.
Jeff Brohm is in his fifth season as Purdue’s head coach.
Brohm played quarterback at Louisville for head coach Howard Schnellenberger from 1989-93. Brohm launched his collegiate coaching career at Louisville as the Cardinals’ quarterbacks coach from 2003-06 under head coach Bobby Petrino.
Following Petrino’s departure to Atlanta in the NFL, Brohm joined Schnellberger’s Florida Atlantic staff as quarterbacks coach in 2009.
He would reunite with Paul Petrino from 2010-11 at Illinois. Paul Petrino served as Illinois’ offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach as Brohm oversaw quarterbacks. At Louisville, Paul Petrino served as offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach under his brother, Bobby Petrino.
Another coach from the Petrino coaching tree, Garrick McGee, was hired as UAB’s head coach in 2012. McGee hired Brohm to serve as the Blazers’ offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach before eventually launching his head coaching career at Western Kentucky (2014-16) and Purdue.
At UAB, Brohm implemented his style of tempo with a mixture of different looks featuring pro-style, spread, pistol and I-formation looks, as well as showcasing trick plays. Brohm’s offense remains intact from his time at UAB in 2012.
At UAB and now with Purdue, Brohm continues a philosophy in which Bobby Petrino has coached throughout his career — feed the studs — making it a priority to get play-makers the ball in their hands.
Below are various passing plays from Brohm at Purdue and with UAB in 2012.
2021 at Iowa: X-shallow
2021 at Iowa: Y-flat, running back flat pass option
2021 at Iowa: Z-vertical
2021 at Iowa: X 10-yard dig
2021 at Iowa: Y-curl
2021 at Iowa: X-motion half-roll double rub
2021 versus Michigan State: X and tight end mesh
2021 at Nebraska: I-form play-action, X-out
2017 versus Minnesota - Flea flicker
2017 versus Michigan - Throwback pass
2017 versus Ohio - Double handoff reverse
2012 at Ohio State: Fake rub, X-hot
2012 at South Carolina: Fake mesh, Z-corner
2012 at South Carolina: I-form play-action vertical
1
1