Inside Jeff Brohm’s offense

Tennessee (7-5, 4-4 SEC) will play in the TransPerfect Music City Bowl against Purdue (8-4, 6-3 Big Ten).

The contest will take place Dec. 30 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. Kickoff is slated for 3 p.m. EST and ESPN will televise the matchup.

Jeff Brohm is in his fifth season as Purdue’s head coach.

Brohm played quarterback at Louisville for head coach Howard Schnellenberger from 1989-93. Brohm launched his collegiate coaching career at Louisville as the Cardinals’ quarterbacks coach from 2003-06 under head coach Bobby Petrino.

Following Petrino’s departure to Atlanta in the NFL, Brohm joined Schnellberger’s Florida Atlantic staff as quarterbacks coach in 2009.

He would reunite with Paul Petrino from 2010-11 at Illinois. Paul Petrino served as Illinois’ offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach as Brohm oversaw quarterbacks. At Louisville, Paul Petrino served as offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach under his brother, Bobby Petrino.

Another coach from the Petrino coaching tree, Garrick McGee, was hired as UAB’s head coach in 2012. McGee hired Brohm to serve as the Blazers’ offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach before eventually launching his head coaching career at Western Kentucky (2014-16) and Purdue.

At UAB, Brohm implemented his style of tempo with a mixture of different looks featuring pro-style, spread, pistol and I-formation looks, as well as showcasing trick plays. Brohm’s offense remains intact from his time at UAB in 2012.

At UAB and now with Purdue, Brohm continues a philosophy in which Bobby Petrino has coached throughout his career — feed the studs — making it a priority to get play-makers the ball in their hands.

Below are various passing plays from Brohm at Purdue and with UAB in 2012.

2021 at Iowa: X-shallow

2021 at Iowa

2021 at Iowa: Y-flat, running back flat pass option

2021 at Iowa: Z-vertical

2021 at Iowa: X 10-yard dig

2021 at Iowa: Y-curl

2021 at Iowa: X-motion half-roll double rub

2021 versus Michigan State: X and tight end mesh

Story continues

2021 at Nebraska: I-form play-action, X-out

2017 versus Minnesota - Flea flicker

2017 versus Michigan - Throwback pass

2017 versus Ohio - Double handoff reverse

2012 at Ohio State: Fake rub, X-hot

2012 at South Carolina: Fake mesh, Z-corner

2012 at South Carolina: I-form play-action vertical

1

1