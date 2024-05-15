Inside the Jared Goff deal

The Lions have broken the bank for quarterback Jared Goff, with a four-year, $212 million extension.

The devil always resides in the details. And we have the details of the new deal.

Here they are, per a source with knowledge of the terms:

1. Signing bonus: $73 million.

2. 2024 base salary: $2.611 million, fully guaranteed.

3. 2025 base salary: $18 million, fully guaranteed.

4. 2026 base salary: $55 million, $20 million of which is fully guaranteed at signing and $35 million of which becomes fully guaranteed in 2025.

5. 2027 base salary: $50 million, $22 million of which is guaranteed for injury at signing. Of that amount, $18 million becomes fully guaranteed by 2026. The remaining $4 million becomes fully guaranteed by 2027.

6. 2028 offseason roster bonus: $7 million.

7. 2028 base salary: $39 million.

8. 2028 escalator: $4 million.

The five-year deal pays out $235.61 million, an average of $47.122 million per year. He gets $75.611 million this year, $18 million in 2025, $55 million in 2026, $40 million in 2027, and $47 million in 2028.

The full guarantee at signing is $113.611 million. The practice guarantee is $148.611 million.

It's a massive deal. With a lot of money he definitely will make.

The first three years are locked in. And he'll end up with another $18 million in full guarantees for the fourth year, by the start of the third year.

It's great next for Goff. And great news for the next wave of quarterbacks who are due to get paid.