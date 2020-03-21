Inside the Jack Conklin deal

The Cleveland Browns announced on Friday the deal that brings tackle Jack Conklin from the Titans, a big splash made by a team that needs to strengthen its offensive line in the hopes of getting back to the playoffs for the first time in 18 years.

On paper, Conklin signed a five-year deal. By its language, however, the contract voids to three years in February 2023, allowing Conklin to get back to the market again.

Over the next three years, Conklin will earn $42 million, with $30 million of it guaranteed.

He gets the money in the form of a $15 million signing bonus, a fully-guaranteed 2020 base salary of $5 million, and a fully-guaranteed 2021 base salary of $10 million.

So it’s a two-year, $30 million deal with a team option to extend the deal to a third season at $12 million. If the Browns make it a three-year deal, Conklin will earn on average $14 million per year.

