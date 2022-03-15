Inside the J.C. Jackson deal
Cornerback J.C. Jackson wanted Jalen Ramsey money. Jackson didn’t get it. But he still did pretty well.
The free-agent cornerback will sign a five-year, $82.5 million deal with the Chargers. Here’s a look at the details of the contract.
1. Signing bonus: $25 million.
2. 2022 base salary, fully guaranteed: $3 million.
3. 2023 base salary: $12 million.
4. 2024 roster bonus: $2 million, due on the third day of the 2024 league year.
5. 2024 base salary: $12.375 million.
6. 2025 roster bonus: $2 million, due on the third day of the 2025 league year.
7. 2025 base salary: $12.025 million.
8. 2026 roster bonus: $2 million, due on the third day of the 2026 league year.
9. 2026 base salary: $12.1 million.
The contract has a total guarantee of $40 million at signing. It’s basically a two-year, $40 million deal, with a team-held annual option for the final three years.
