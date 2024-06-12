Inside Inter Miami: Can team stay atop MLS without Messi, Suarez? Plus, Copa America preview

The time has come for Inter Miami to prove it can win without its two biggest stars, Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez, who are on national team duty for Copa America and could miss as many as six league games. Messi and Suarez have combined for 24 goals and 18 assists through 16 games, and now somebody else will have to step up.

Will Leo Campana and Robert Taylor finally get a chance to shine? Is Miami’s defense strong enough to withstand a tough stretch of opponents in the top half of the Eastern Conference standings?

Special guest Thomas Rongen, the Inter Miami radio announcer and former MLS coach, joins us as we discuss whether Miami can stay atop the MLS standings without its dynamic duo. We also examine the job Tata Martino has done as coach and make predictions heading into Copa America. Who will challenge Argentina? What’s up with Team USA? And who will be the surprise team?

Remember, you can watch this show on YouTube and on our site at miamiherald.com. The podcast is available on Spotify, Apple podcasts, and most other platforms where you listen to your pods. Thank you for watching and listening, and enjoy!