Inside Inter Miami: Messi makes history, team back in first place, Nashville preview

Taylor Swift couldn’t make it, but three-time Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes was at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City over the weekend, watching futbol great Lionel Messi do things only he can.

The Argentine star was back to his old self after a month-long injury layoff, scoring a scorching banger of a goal and delivering an assist in a 3-2 Inter Miami road win over Sporting Kansas City in front of 72,000 fans. He became the first player in MLS history to total five goals and five assists in his first five games of a season.

That win doesn’t diminish the disappointment of Inter Miami’s drama-filled exit from the Champions Cup at the hands of Mexican team Monterrey, but it pushed the men in pink back into first place in the Eastern Conference and helps take away some of the sting of the loss in Mexico.

Now, Messi and his teammates can focus on the MLS season (at least until Copa America disrupts things in June and July).

In this week’s episode of Inside Inter Miami, we break down the Champions Cup loss, the win at Kansas City, Messi’s return, Diego Gomez’s ascent, Benjamin Cremaschi’s return, and preview the upcoming Nashville SC game.

