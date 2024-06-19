Inside Inter Miami: Will Messi lead Argentina to Copa title and can the team upset Columbus?

Lionel Messi is wearing La Albiceleste blue and white colors of Argentina these days.

His current quest is to lead his home nation to its second Copa America championship in a row.

That looks like a very realistic pursuit as Argentina enters the tournament, which it opens on Thursday night against Canada, as one of the favorites.

But in the meantime, Inter Miami is dealing with growing obstacles as it tries to maintain its lead atop the MLS standings without him.

Inter Miami pulled off a huge win last Saturday despite his and Luis Suarez’s absence and despite two red cards, which put them down two players. They still beat Philadelphia 2-1 in dramatic fashion to earn three points and maintain a two-point edge over FC Cincinnati.

Now, can they do it again vs. the reigning MLS champions?

Inside Inter Miami hosts Michelle Kaufman and Andre Fernandez discuss the club’s chances of pulling off another shorthanded victory while missing several key players including Tomas Aviles and David Ruiz who will be serving one-game suspensions due to those red cards they drew against Philadelphia.

Columbus presents a formidable challenge even with the game being played at Chase Stadium on Wednesday night.

Meanwhile, Kaufman and Fernandez break down the Copa America field and who is most likely to advance past the pool play round in each of the four groups.

Kaufman also discusses Inter Miami’s newest hire - former Barcelona and Arsenal exec Raul Sanllehi - as the team’s President of Football Operations, and what the hire signifies for the club’s future.

Kaufman also talks about her interview with Team USA star Christian Pulisic, his thoughts heading into Copa America and his youth soccer initiative that brought him to Little Havana recently.

Remember, you can watch this show on YouTube and on our site at miamiherald.com. The podcast is available on Spotify, Apple podcasts, and most other platforms where you listen to your pods. Thank you for watching and listening, and enjoy!