Inside Inter Miami: Controversy, victory at Vancouver; Messi, Suarez, Busi back Wednesday

So Inter Miami won without Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Sergio Busquets.

And while that was an important development for a team that will soon be without its top stars for potentially over a month with Copa America being played, it was the way the announcement of said absences at Vancouver last week was handled by the club that stirred controversy.

Inside Inter Miami co-hosts Michelle Kaufman and Andre Fernandez take a deep dive into whether the club has a responsibility to report the status of Messi and its other top players far in advance or not due to the investment that opposing fanbases are making to see the team’s superstars.

Poll: Does Inter Miami have an obligation to announce when Lionel Messi will sit out?

We’ll also discuss the importance of the victory and preview the upcoming tilts against Atlanta, where Messi and Co. are expected to play, and against St. Louis where it’s still up in the air whether they play or not.

