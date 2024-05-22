Inside Inter Miami: The club’s millionaires, a trip to Canada, and Copa America

So Inter Miami managed to pick up points in its two most recent matches - a draw against Orlando City and a 1-0 win over D.C. United - without Lionel Messi.

But the club is clearly still offensively-impaired when Messi is not in the lineup.

The defense got better with its first two clean sheets of the season. But center back Nico Freire was lost after suffering a torn ACL.

Inside Inter Miami hosts Michelle Kaufman and Andre Fernandez look at the ramifications of said injury, who will likely be available for the club’s next match at Vancouver this Saturday, and will Lionel Messi return?

We also look at the recently-published payroll for Inter Miami and see exactly which players make the most money and who might be a bargain.

And of course, more Copa America talk and how it impacts the club as we’re now a month away.

Remember, you can watch this show on YouTube and on our site at miamiherald.com. The podcast is available on Spotify, Apple podcasts, and most other platforms where you listen to your pods. Thank you for watching and listening, and enjoy!