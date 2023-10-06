Inside the history of a dynamic father-son duo

Oct. 6—NBA legend Michael Jordan once said, "Talent wins games, but teamwork and intelligence wins championships."

Those words could also describe the active legacy of a father-son coaching duo that has been addicted to winning at a high level in Chad and Cody Worrell. Chad, who is Cody's father, always knew his son would follow in his footsteps as a head coach one day, and now the two are running their own high school programs — Chad at Burleson and Cody at Mineral Wells — after amassing a 156-28 overall record together on the same coaching staff with two state rings, two-time state finalists and two state semifinals appearances.

Chad was the head coach and Cody was the assistant head coach throughout their successful tenure, and the path Cody has taken doesn't come as a shock to his father.

"Early on, he's grown up around it — he's a field house rat as people say — he is a coach's kid that was around the game all the time," Chad said. "He always had a really good grasp for the game and what it called for, so I always knew his time would come to be a head coach. I'm super proud of the fact that he is a head coach, and I'm happy for him taking this step in his life for himself, Chelsea and their kids along with their coaching staff."

The "field house rat" did indeed grow up around the game up close and personal, from being a water boy for his dad since 1999 to his playing days in junior high and sub varsity at Celina ISD. Cody went on to letter for the Bobcats as a sophomore and helped Celina capture a state championship that year as Chad was an assistant coach on the staff. From there, Cody went on to finish 35-9 as a Bobcat with one state championship and one finish as runner up.

After that, Cody went on to play safety at the University of Mary-Hardin Baylor in Belton, but injuries shortened his playing career. However, it presented a unique opportunity.

Cody eventually finished his degree at Weatherford College and joined his father's staff as a student coach for the Brock Eagles, who started their football program under Chad's leadership in 2011. There were only three coaches at the very beginning with Chad and Cody — Terry Brewster, Percy Whitmire and Brett Guillory.

Despite its humble beginnings, the Worrell duo helped take the Brock Eagles football programs to new heights in a short amount of time as the staff, high-level players and success grew each year.

The Eagles added two junior varsity teams to the fold in 2012, and the next year added a varsity program, which played an outlaw schedule. The first season was a success as Brock went 8-2, and that success grew as an official UIL member the following year in 2014. That season, Brock upset the second-ranked Wall Eagles on its way to the regional finals. After that year, the Worrells led Brock to a 16-0 record and to the Promised Land as it captured its first and only state title to date with its 43-33 win over Cameron-Yoe. Brock also reached the state finals in 2017 and the semifinals in both 2018 and 2019 under the Worrells.

After establishing a strong program and culture at Brock, the Worrells took their talents to El Campo High School with Chad as the head coach and Cody his lead assistant. There, they guided the Ricebirds to an overall record of 20-5 and sported an 11-0 record in district play, culminating in two district championships. El Campo reached the regional semifinals in 2021 and the area round in 2022.

After that season, the Worrell coaches' journey of sharing the sidelines for more than two decades approached a fork in the road. Chad eventually took the head job for the Burleson Elks while Cody was named the athletic director and head football coach for the Mineral Wells Rams.

"It's definitely been different to say the least," Cody said. "It's weird not being able to bounce ideas off him, and it's weird — just leading up all through the week — I once listened to and followed his lead, but now I'm in a situation now where I have to be that guy. He's come to two of our games due to him playing a Thursday game and having a bye week, so it's been cool to see him down there on the sidelines just as a dad instead of a coach."

Consequently, Chad shared the same sentiments as his son in a dynamic that had been so normal for so long and is now a memory for the time being.

"It's been different, definitely an adjustment," Chad said. "You take it for granted after being together with someone for so long, and we coached together for 12 years, but he was on the sidelines with me before that in college. Of course, I coached him in junior high and high school — it really goes back to before his kindergarten year where we weren't on the sidelines together. When you think about it, we've coached together for 12 years and I coached him for six years during his career, and you know what they're thinking when you're around someone for that long, so the change has definitely been an adjustment."

The familial bond between the duo that had collected 121 wins against 19 losses as coaching colleagues hasn't weakened despite the split.

"I almost call him daily just to see how things are going — who do they have this week, what do they look like — things like that," Cody said. "To be honest, the majority of the time we talk, it's more of father-son talk rather than just football. One thing we have in common is obviously that we coach football, so we have access to each others' Hudl accounts where we can watch each others' film, and that's always been cool. I've been keeping up with them, and obviously they've gone through a gauntlet of a schedule. ...Sometimes he'll talk to me about a new play that they've worked on, and I will go watch it on Hudl. Sometimes I will bounce ideas off him about how to handle situations as an athletic director, and I know that he's just a phone call away anytime I need him."

The two have remained in touch frequently and stay plugged into each others' successes and trials, and the veteran coach sees a promising start with how his son is shaping the Rams football program.

"He's put a really good coaching staff together over there, and I know a lot of those guys," Chad said. "I've coached some of them that played in high school with him, I've coached some of them at Brock before and I took some of them from Brock and El Campo with me."

Every coach has their strengths, and both Chad and Cody have learned a great deal from the other's most admirable traits in their own coaching paths now. For Cody, who has forged his own path, seeing his dad's consistent expectations with a long fuse has been a source of inspiration.

"His best quality is demanding perfection, which is something he has demanded from all of his teams," Cody said. "Sometimes, he can be called a hard coach to play for, but it's something major he's taught me. He's also very patient with kids — not on the grass necessarily — but in terms of the mindset of never quitting on a kid. He can always see the potential a kid has. Sometimes, there were coaches at Brock that wanted to get rid of a kid that had an attitude or discipline problem, and most coaches would've already gotten rid of them at that point. My dad would punish the kid and give that kid second and third chances, but he would never cut a kid — he said if you're cutting a kid, then you're failing a kid."

On the other hand, Chad has appreciated Cody's ability to connect with his players and the thorough experience he has had around the game of football from so many angles in just 31 years of life.

"He builds relationships with kids, which is the No. 1 thing you need to do as a head coach, and he knows the game of football," Chad said. "He's willing to adapt — and I probably held him back some of those years because he was willing to do more — I've always tried to keep it simple. He's going to be able to go out there and implement more of those things that he wants to, but he understands the game of football and understands kids. He's got the skins on the wall — he's won a state championship as a player and a coach, and he has that big-game experience that are huge attributes for him."

Another applicable piece of wisdom from Jordan — that the Worrell father and son have embodied together — said, "If you do the work, you get rewarded. There are no shortcuts in life."

The two coaches have shared a great deal of success together, run similarly intense and highly-organized practices and can both reminisce on many shared memories together. Now, the Worrell duo have started their own chapters for the Elks and Rams, respectively.