Inside Gareth Southgate’s ‘shock’ Jack Grealish England squad omission as Manchester City star left ‘stunned’

Manchester City forward Jack Grealish has been left ‘stunned’ and ‘upset’ by Gareth Southgate’s decision not to take him to the European Championship.

The 28-year-old was dramatically axed from England’s 26-man travelling squad for the European Championship in Germany this summer, as Gareth Southgate reduced an initial 33-man training squad ahead of Friday’s fixture against Iceland at Wembley Stadium.

Grealish was omitted from the Three Lions squad for the tournament alongside James Maddison, Harry Maguire, Curtis Jones, James Trafford, Jamal Quansah and Jarrad Branthwaite.

The decision to omit the Manchester City forward has raised eyebrows, with the Englishman having been key to the Sky Blues’ historic treble triumph last season, and England’s Euro 2021 campaign.

Grealish has struggled during the 2023/24 season however, with the forward having failed to feature for Pep Guardiola’s side since early May, as well as having made just 26 starts over the course of the campaign amid a series of injury issues.

The 28-year-old did feature against Bosnia and Herzegovina on Monday at St James’ Park for England from the bench, registering an assist during a 3-0 win for the Three Lions.

The omission of Grealish has reportedly left the player ‘stunned’ and ‘upset’, with ‘surprise’ amongst other members of the England squad at Southgate’s decision, according to journalist Matt Law.

One senior player even had to speak with Southgate to understand the decision, with the forward’s axe claimed to have caused the most ‘surprise’ and ‘reaction’ at St George’s Park.

Matt Law further reveals that Grealish’s exclusion has caused ‘astonishment’ with a top Premier League sporting director, who described the decision as ‘crazy’ to The Telegraph newspaper.

Grealish was met by teammates in his room following the news of his omission, and despite being ‘upset’, is said to have handled his exit ‘professionally’ and wished the squad well for the tournament.

Manchester City trio John Stones, Kyle Walker and Phil Foden were all retained for the competition in Germany, with England’s first match coming against Serbia on Sunday 16th June.