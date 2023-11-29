Inside first-year coach Christian Peterson's path to MTCS' first TSSAA football state championship game

Christian Peterson almost talked himself out of coaching high school football.

Fortunately for him, and Middle Tennessee Christian School, he loved the game too much.

Peterson, in his first year as head coach, has the Cougars in the Division II-A state title game, the program's first trip to the BlueCross Bowl.

MTCS (11-1) will take on region rival and defending state champion Friendship Christian (11-2) on Thursday at 2 p.m. CT at Chattanooga's Finley Stadium in a rematch of a Week 6 game, won by the Cougars 16-14.

Peterson, 31, got started in coaching after his playing days at Averett University ended following the 2011 season, helping part-time at his alma mater Oviedo (Florida) High School for his old high school coach.

After a couple of years, he entered the business world while coaching youth football.

"During the 2015 and 2016 seasons I convinced myself I wouldn't make enough money teaching and coaching, so I was working in an office as an accountant," Peterson said. "I decided that the part of my day I was most looking forward to was (youth football) practice. So, I got into teaching and coaching full-time in 2017."

He spent four years at Oviedo (2017-20). In his final season Kolby Tackett was hired at Oviedo. After spending a year together, Tackett was hired as coach of MTCS. He brought Peterson with him.

After leading MTCS to state semifinal and state quarterfinal appearances in 2021-22, Tackett left for a coaching position back in Florida. Peterson decided not only to stay, but applied to fill the opening and was hired.

"Continuity was a big part of it," said athletic director Jason Piercy on promoting Peterson. "Anytime you're hiring someone for their first head coaching job, you're taking a chance. But he has a maturity about him and a calming effect, which we like. He had been around the system and worked well with (Tackett) and (former interim head coach) B.J. Robertson."

MTCS football coach stepped into good situation

Peterson knew he was walking into a good situation with a senior-loaded class that had enjoyed three straight trips to at least the state quarterfinals.

"When people asked me what I thought the season would be before we started, I said, 'We have a chance,' " said Peterson, who was a standout offensive lineman in high school while blocking for future NFL quarterback Blake Bortles. "In high school sports, that's all you can have, a chance. I knew we were going to have to stay healthy and have the ball bounce our way. Every team in Chattanooga this weekend has had a little luck."

The Cougars have stayed relatively healthy, they've gotten a few bounces their way and are now trying to win the school's first state championship.

For a first-year head coach, that can be a little overwhelming. But not for Peterson. The laid-back, even-keeled coach has been perfect for a team already primed to make a run with senior stars such as offensive lineman Jesse Perry (Tennessee commitment), running back Eli Wilson (Mr. Football semifinalist) and linebacker Brooks Jones.

"Coach Petey has done wonders for this team," Perry said. "He had already established a strong connection with the offensive line when he was the OL coach for us. When he got the job we all knew the goal was to win state still. He pushed this team as a whole to get better every day. Coach Petey has turned this team into its best possible form."

Peterson admitted there will be some anxious moments when he steps on the field Thursday. But then it's all just football.

"Once the game gets started, you're focused on what's happening next, the game plan," Peterson said. "There's always butterflies. But they go away once things get rolling."

This article originally appeared on Murfreesboro Daily News Journal: TSSAA football playoffs: Christian Peterson's path to MTCS, title game