Inside England’s World Cup disaster – a death by a thousand cuts

Matthew Mott and Jos Buttler won the T20 World Cup together less than a year ago but have presided over an error-strewn campaign in India

It started with a shirt and a lot of sweat. The mistakes that riddled England’s shambolic World Cup campaign took many forms but began with what should be a simple everyday item of cricket kit.

It was in Guwahati, the capital of Assam in the remote north eastern corner of India, players noticed something was not right. They played a rain-affected warm-up against Bangladesh in heat of 32C and humidity of 80 percent. Normally after a game played in such temperatures, cricketers lose weight through dehydration.

Not this time. Nobody knows what the exact issue was. The shirts they were wearing, produced by kit maker Castore, could have been the same as those that Aston Villa players complained about a week or so earlier, saying they retained sweat and moisture and felt heavy. Or maybe it was psychological. The players read those stories, felt uncomfortable and asked for a change.

England asked for their kit to be changed after the warm-up match in Guwahati - AP Photo/Anupam Nath

Whatever it was, realising this was going to be a problem for cricketers on a seven-week long tour of India, where they can spend half the day in the field, England ordered lighter replacements but the only ones available in quick time were replica shirts that supporters buy off the peg. These needed players’ names and numbers printed on the back. This was a rush job and why the England shirts were a jumble of fonts when the tournament started. Joe Root was still wearing one such shirt for the India match three weeks into the tournament.

The shirts made no difference to results but did highlight the confused nature of the team’s preparation, landing in India as late as possible and leaving little time to change even their kit if something was not right.

It took England 38 hours to reach Guwahati, a journey described as “chaos” by Jonny Bairstow. He was referring to the team schlepping across India on a three-hour economy flight from Mumbai, one of the longest journeys in the country. They had already spent eight hours in Mumbai waiting for the connection to Guwahati.

Cricketers are generally not that precious about business class on internal flights on tour, recognising they take many such trips during the course of a series or tournament. But stunned passengers suddenly realised they were sharing a flight to Guwahati, of all places, with some of the most famous cricketers in the world dotted all over the economy cabin. Life for cricketers in India can be suffocating, and the request for selfies soon began to tire an already weary set of grumpy players.

Ben Stokes injured his knee in Guwahati after the warm-up match against India was called off - Matt Roberts/ICC via Getty Images

England arrived in Guwahati at 2am, were due to train at noon and play India the following day in an official warm-up. Training was cancelled and the match rained off, luckily in some ways because of the lack of recovery time from the journey risked injury on the field. Instead the players used the hotel gym which is when Ben Stokes suffered his hip injury doing lunges, in all likelihood part of his knee strengthening routine ahead of his operation later this month. Stokes thought his tour was over. A scan showed no tear but he has never really recovered fully and missed the first three matches.

All these are small, relatively inconvenient events that happen on tours to India. Even the Stokes injury should not have caused too many problems for a well grooved, experienced team containing many who thought they knew how to win in India.

But it was just the beginning of a hapless campaign characterised by poor communication, which unsettled players and a source told Telegraph Sport that players “just don’t know who is in charge.”

There were more team meetings as the side desperately searched for answers. The group split into separate batsmen and bowlers meetings at certain stages – a danger sign on bad Ashes tours of recent vintage. “You never have those when things are going well,” said another source. Brendon McCullum has had one team meeting since taking over the Test side, which was on his first day. He has not bothered since.

Who was driving the car was never in doubt during Eoin Morgan’s time. Everyone knew who made the decisions. If a player was left out, we were referred to Morgan, not head coaches Trevor Bayliss or Chris Silverwood, for an explanation. Was it Mott, Buttler, director of cricket Rob Key or selector Luke Wright in charge was a comment put to Telegraph Sport.

Eoin Morgan called the shots for the white-ball teams from 2015-22 and there was never a doubt about who was in charge - Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Almost from the moment the World Cup squad was announced on Aug 16, players started to become anxious about mixed messages coming from the top. The players were told by management the 15 named by Wright would be the World Cup squad but as soon as criticism of the decision to leave out Harry Brook grew, the message changed. “It is still open for debate and there will be plenty of good cricket played in the next month so we’ll see what that squad ends up looking like,” said Mott just two weeks later.

England were worried about the fitness of Jason Roy, and rightly so, but it eroded trust among players who thought they were on the plane to India. “Everyone was told ‘look, this is the 15 we’re looking to take to the World Cup’”, admitted Wright later on when Roy was eventually dropped for Brook. “But unfortunately that’s the ruthless side of sport isn’t it?”

Muddled selection would go on to hinder England’s World Cup campaign in the early important stages when they chopped and changed, axing three players after the defeat to Afghanistan and dropping their tactic of packing the team with all-rounders for the game against South Africa. When that must-win match went disastrously wrong, the three were restored for the game against Sri Lanka.

Since then they have picked the same XI three games in a row but in doing so ignored Brook, who scored 66 against Afghanistan, which remains the highest innings in their past four games.

Morgan never deviated from the plan. England would always go harder after a defeat, and he never criticised his players. Ever. McCullum is the same. When England were 2-0 down to Australia what did McCullum say? “3-2 has a good ring to it.”

When England were floundering in Mumbai, Mott admitted confidence had gone – something Morgan would never say publicly. Others warned there would be no “golden” or “silver” bullet. They would not “throw candles in the wind” looking for solutions. It was all rather glum.

Matthew Mott's assertion that England's confidence had gone was candid would not have been made under Morgan - Gareth Copley/Getty Images

It may sound trite to outsiders to hear coaches being endlessly positive in the media regardless of results but for players it is a simple message that reassures and clears their mind. Clarity is absolutely essential in a complicated sport such as cricket, and sources say that once malaise set in during the World Cup, the coach and captain were unable to shift the mood.

Buttler is not Stokes in the sense that he is much more introverted and his leadership relies on his bat rather than the force of his personality. With an average of 13, Buttler has readily pointed the finger at himself.

It was Stokes who led the team talk after the shattering defeat by Afghanistan that led Mott to call him the squad’s “spiritual leader.” It was Stokes who gave the most honest assessment of their World Cup campaign before the Australia match: “It has been crap,” he said.

But it keeps coming back to communication and sweating the details: announcing David Willey had not been awarded a contract and Stokes had turned down a three-year one halfway through the tournament, whether or not Jofra Archer was a travelling reserve and the failure to realise they needed to finish in the top eight to qualify for the Champions Trophy.

It took almost three weeks from the end of protracted negotiations over the first ever multi-year central contracts to the point where all players had signed. The last was Reece Topley, who put pen to paper just after he suffered the broken finger that ended his tour.

Players have said in public the contracts were not a distraction and for those well established in the side this is true but there was chat behind the scenes as to who got what, for how long and why. The contracts are graded on a points basis for each of three formats which add up to a final total – a system introduced three years ago.

Players were asking each other how many points they received for each format. Under the new agreements, they are paid for all formats for the entirety of their contracts so even if England stop picking some in 50-over cricket after this World Cup they will still be paid for it for two or three years, depending on their deal.

Willey was incensed when he found out, before travelling to India, that he had missed out and contemplated retirement there and then. He stayed, quietly seething, and decided to make his announcement after the India match, figuring he would never have a better sign off than dismissing Virat Kohli for a duck in front of 50,000 fans. But his decision undermined the public line that all was well behind the scenes.

It is understood some players asked him why he did not wait and there were attempts to persuade him to hang on until after the tournament but perhaps Willey may have felt he owed England nothing. While he kept his frustrations to himself, and noticeably threw himself hard into training in Ahmedabad before the Australia match in the days after his announcement, everyone knew how angry he was and some team-mates sympathised. His wife, Carolynn, made her feelings known on social media, captioning a photograph of him dismissing Kohli with the words “You’ve been short changed love. ECB don’t deserve you.”

England antagonised David Willey by making him the sole squad member without a central contract - Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Archer joined the squad in Mumbai. Buttler said: “He’s coming in as a reserve, so he’s not in the squad.” He seemed to be in the right place at the right time when Topley was injured against South Africa. But Archer spent only three days in Mumbai. He bowled a few overs in the nets and reported soreness in his elbow. Scans showed nothing and England were not concerned but it was enough to send him home again, with some of his team-mates wondering why they bothered shipping him out to India in the first place.

“Jof is actually not going to be considered for selection,” Mott confirmed after the South Africa game. England had picked a reserve who was not fit and now they had to send for Brydon Carse from the UK instead. It looked clumsy.

Champions Trophy qualification caught England by surprise. It only emerged as far as they were concerned during the India match when alerted by the media to the possibility they could miss out if they did not finish eighth. Mott did not know, nor did Key. Buttler and the players were in the dark too.

The ICC had changed the rules in 2021 but there had been no press release and a turnover of senior ECB staff since then. It fell through the cracks because it was the kind of thing England did not think would apply to them. What world champions fail to qualify? Pah. It was another Keystone Cops moment when Mott was asked in the press conference after the India game when he had learned the news. “About an hour and a half ago,” he said.

Mott’s job is to create an environment. Coaching is rarely needed at this level. Players are good enough and experienced enough to know what to do in tactical situations. It is about reassuring them, giving the illusion at least that the men in charge know what is going wrong otherwise players start to worry. Mark Wood admitted he was too busy trying to find the magic ball to bowl the basics. “It’s almost trying too hard to get it exactly right, rather than just relaxing,” he said.

Morgan upset some with his comments that “something’s not right” behind the scenes which hinted at a bust up. Multiple sources have insisted privately there has been no big falling out or schism. They say it has not been anywhere close to the last Ashes tour when drinking and ill-discipline set in. There has not been one incident that anyone can point to which has spread discord. It is multiple, small things and poor communication that have gone wrong.

England paid for not playing enough 50-over cricket between World Cups and praying great players would come good when it mattered in conditions where they have always struggled. It has been proof that unless everything is spot on at a World Cup, a team will not compete.

Bazballers stick to the plan

England gave their supporters a great amount of joy in the summer. The Bazballers made mistakes but they never deviated from the plan. This has been the worst World Cup campaign in history. Powerplay scores have been poor, batsmen either too timid or too aggressive at the wrong times, reliable players such as Root have lost their mojo and Chris Woakes, usually a bowler you can bet the house on, set the wrong tone in the first three games with the new ball. Sam Curran was unselectable after three games and has not enjoyed being on the sidelines.

Dawid Malan and Bairstow have not clicked. Ripping up England’s most successful opening pair ever between Roy and Bairstow on the eve of a World Cup played in alien conditions was always a massive risk, even if Roy deserved to be left out. They were too cosy and should have dropped Roy a year before when it was obvious his powers were waning. He scored three hundreds last year but it was never certain he would have the puff to make it to the World Cup.

It has been death by a thousand cuts, a slow bleeding out of a once mighty team that reached the last four of five tournaments in a row winning two to become the first to unify both World Cups.

Their legacy is they inspired others and there are no shortage of players ready to come in and take their places. Mott’s future will depend on what happens over the next week. Lose to the Netherlands and that will probably be it for him. It would be too humiliating for England to finish bottom. It would be on a par with a 5-0 Ashes hiding – worse possibly given the talent and pedigree.

Mott is quiet and unassuming, a coach with a good pedigree but one who has never faced this level of scrutiny before. Key appointed him and will be very reluctant to make a change. He won a World Cup 12 months ago and there is another T20 global tournament around the corner which probably helps his cause. But there are World Cups or Champions Trophies almost every year now so that reason can be trotted out forever.

Falling to rock bottom hurts England. Even the shirts on their backs are the wrong sort and it does not get more basic than that.

