Inside how Eastern Greene football is taking a stance on defense this season

EASTERN HEIGHTS — Eastern Greene's football team is doing a lot of "first time since 2018" things this season.

Perhaps not coincidentally since that was the first year Travis Wray was in charge of the T-Birds following their state runner-up season. He was let go, then brought back in 2022. Not surprisingly, Wray focused on the defensive side in his bid to rebuild the program to its previous heights.

Eastern gave up 46.8 points a game in 2021 and he got that down a bit to 39.2 last year with a still youthful lot. With nine starters back, the T-Birds have yet to allow more than 25 in a game and had another strong night Friday in a 35-8 whipping of Clarksville on homecoming.

"It's the experience that we have," Wray said. "They know our system. They know what the expectation is and they know how to fly around."

The Generals (0-5) and their close-to-the-vest T-formation offense generated just 39 yards in the first half, rushing 21 times for 34 yards as linebacker Brayden Campbell was a pest off the end and Brody Teague, Lane Clark, Evan Rogers and others clogged things up inside.

As a group, they piled up 14 tackles at or behind the line of scrimmage.

Eastern Greene’s Lane Clark (53) tackles Clarksville’s Christian Lee (13) during the football game against Clarksville at Eastern Greene on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023.

"Brayden Campbell, I completely changed up his assignments at the 'star' linebacker position and he did an outstanding job," Wray said. "I took Evan Rogers, our free safety, and rolled him into the box every play. They played, I don't want to say perfect because I haven't watched the film, but it seemed like at times perfect football against a team where very easily, if you're not eye-disciplined for a split-second, there they go.

"Defensively, we flew around and were darn near perfect."

How'd they do that?

Hard to say what year Wray may have described his team's defensive effort as close to perfect, but this group is starting to get the job done on a regular basis.

"It's beautiful to watch from the sideline," quarterback Jonas Hawk said. "It makes it fun to watch because our whole defense is doing their job."

Eastern has been in every game this season and could easily be 5-0 right now if not for a pair of unfortunate events. That's changed things, the team's confidence and the way the school and community feel about it.

Eastern Greene’s Brayden Campbell (7) watches the sap during the football game against Clarksville at Eastern Greene on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023.

"It's a lot of film and a lot of working together," Rogers said. "We've been playing together for so long.

"Most of us playing together four years, we just know how to help each and calm each other down when things get heated. We hold each other accountable."

The pieces seem to fit snuggly. They can play a little faster, be a little more physical, and play a little bit smarter than they were in Wray's first season back.

"I feel like we play harder than we did and we have more sense than we did last year," Campbell said.

"We can change things on the fly and just roll with it," Rogers said.

The football is more complementary now. A defense getting stops and leaving the offense shorter fields leads to more possession time, and more points. Which comes back around to making things easier for everyone.

"It's coming together," Hawk said. "We have to keep it for the rest of the season and keep that trend going up. We're working hand in hard."

As a result, it's the first three-game win streak and the first season with more than two wins since... you know.

"That's a tribute to these guys and how hard they work," Wray said. "The preparation that they are putting in and learning what it takes to win."

Eastern Greene’s James Lewis (6) forces his way into the end zone to score a touchdown during the football game against Clarksville at Eastern Greene on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023.

Flying start for Eastern

Eastern's offense is also maturing, having scored 14 or more each time out this season, again, go back to 2018 to find the last time that happened.

The T-Birds made sure James Lewis got his carries and he responded with 166 yards and four touchdowns on 17 attempts. But Hawk also figured big in the early scoring binge that built a 21-0 lead in the first quarter.

T-Birds cash in. 3 yRd TD run by James Lewis at 6:38, 1st Q. 7-0 Eastern pic.twitter.com/FhvxZJIZ84 — Jim Gordillo (@JimGordillo) September 15, 2023

The senior came out firing, hitting his first six passes for 97 yards, including a sharp 28-yard strike to a streaking Lane Stephens for Eastern's third score. If Clarksville's safeties wanted to come up in run support, then Hawk was prepared to burn them.

"We have to show them that we can throw the ball," Wray said. "We know everyone's going to load the box to stop James. But we also have to know we have the confidence in Jonas to throw the ball.

"He came up to me pregame and said he wanted 351 yards, that would be the school record in a single game. When he came up and said that, I told (offensive coordinator Danny Tieken), 'Throw the ball.' And it didn't change up our game plan any. We did what we wanted to do but we knew they were going to give up a few different routes and we hit those."

Eastern Greene’s Lane Stephens (11) and James Lewis (6) celebrate after a long punt return during the football game against Clarksville at Eastern Greene on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023.

A flat second half

Eastern led 28-0 at the break, needing just one more score to set the running clock in motion. But the T-Birds punted on their first two possessions of the third to delay implementation of the mercy rule.

Then a six-yard punt gave Eastern the break it needed and a short field at the Generals' 46. Four runs by Lewis covered the distance, his last gallop of 12 after he bobbled and dropped the pitch and still beat his pursuers to the left sideline.

"It's still that learning curve,' Wray said. "I told them, 'Guys, we're up 28-0, we gotta learn that killer instinct. Last week, we had that in the first half (41-0 over Mitchell) and, meh. So we've got to come out in the second half when we're up and have that killer mentality,"

The defense finally surrendered a score when a missed tackle of quarterback Christian Lee led to a 25-yard TD run with 7:29 to go. Too bad because Eastern hasn't pitched a shutout since, yeah, 2018.

But undermanned Clarksville (0-5), which limited in with an extremely limited roster of under 20 available players due to injuries and suspensions, managed just 114 yards rushing and nine passing.

Eastern Greene head coach Travis Wray talks to quarterback Jonas Hawk (3) during the football game against Clarksville at Eastern Greene on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023.

Looking ahead

Eastern Greene's win streak will be in jeopardy next week at Paoli (4-1), which is likely to be in the state 2A rankings after a 39-0 whipping of West Washington this week followed a good licking of Perry Central and a 42-18 thumping of Springs Valley.

"As a coaching staff, we had this one circled because we made that two-and-a-half hour bus ride last year and they whooped us," Wray said. "And we wanted to make sure we attacked them. And the kids came in prepared, these kids want to win, they want to have success and they deserve success."

EASTERN GREENE 35, CLARKSVILLE 8

Clarksville (0-5) 0 | 0 | 0 | 8 — 8

Eastern Greene (3-2) 21 | 7 | 7 | 0 — 35

FIRST QUARTER

EG: James Lewis 3 run (Zac West kick), 6:38. EG, 7-0

EG: J.Lewis 35 run (West kick), 3:26. EG, 14-0.

EG: Lane Stephens 28 pass from Jonas Hawk (West kick), :22. EG, 21-0.

SECOND QUARTER

EG: Lewis 5 run (West kick), 7:23. EG, 28-0.

THIRD QUARTER

EG: Lewis 12 run (West kick), 2:06. EG, 35-0.

FOURTH QUARTER

C: Christian Lee 25 run (Logan Craig pass from Lee), 7:29. EG, 35-8.

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING

Clarksville (34-114): Christian Lee 16-85, Brody Yates 6-23, Josh Hall 7-9, Max Scowden 2-0, Matt Hutcherson 3-(-3).

Eastern Greene (25-187): James Lewis 17-166, Evan Ferkingstad 4-15, Jonas Hawk 2-4, Colten Adams 2-2.

PASSING

Clarksville (2-6-0-9): Lee 2-6-0-9.

Eastern Greene (7-12-0-98): Hawk 7-12-0-98.

RECEIVING

Clarksville: Hall 1-5, Scowden 1-4.

Eastern Greene: Lane Stephens 2-59, Kasen Cullison 2-21, Ty McKnight 2-17, Peyton Lewis 1-11.

