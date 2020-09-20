Inside Detroit Tigers' Ron Gardenhire's final hours as manager: 'He loves playing catch'

Ron Gardenhire didn't need to say it.

But he did. A few times.

"I hope and pray that you guys don't think I'm walking out on you," Gardenhire told Detroit Tigers' players and coaches at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, just 90 minutes before first pitch.

Gardenhire drove to Comerica Park for Saturday's 6:10 p.m. game with the Cleveland Indians as a manager — the leader of a rebuild. He checked over the gobs of paperwork on his desk, set his starting lineup, spoke with reporters around 2 p.m. and prepared to survive another day in a playoff race.

Yet Gardenhire left the ballpark as a man, officially retired, who holds a special place in the hearts of many.

"He's one of my favorite humans I've ever been around," reliever Daniel Norris said, "not even just with baseball."

[ The Free Press has started a digital subscription model. Here's how you can gain access to our most exclusive Tigers content. ]

"He gave me my chance," infielder Niko Goodrum said. "A man can only ask for a chance to prove himself in whatever he's doing. And Gardy gave me that chance."

"I love him to death," pitcher Spencer Turnbull said. "I want whatever's best for him."

Citing health reasons, Gardenhire announced his retirement Saturday afternoon. He packed up and walked out of the clubhouse before Turnbull took the mound.

This wasn't supposed to happen this way, and that's what the 62-year-old manager meant by telling his team he wasn't walking out on them.

[ Gardenhire went out on his own terms ]

The COVID-19 pandemic weighed heavily on him with barely any days off and the stress of being high-risk to become ill. On Sept. 5 in Minnesota, he left the Tigers in the sixth inning with the stomach virus and was absent for two more games.

Since then, Gardenhire — a cancer survivor — hasn't felt the same.

"I know I have to take care of myself," Gardenhire said. "And when you come to the ballpark, and you're stressed out all the time, and your hands are shaking, that's not fun. I've got grandbabies, I've got kids that I need to take care of, and my wife. ... I'm going step back, try to get healthy and get back to the norm. Very tough decision, very hard talking with the players and the staff because they meant everything to me here."

Final hours

The last day of his tenure as the Tigers' manager started out like any other day when general manager Al Avila walked into his office. This is nothing out of the ordinary. They were casually chatting when Gardenhire pushed the envelope.

"I'll step out right now," he told Avila.

Gardenhire's three-year contract expires after this season. There's pressure on the organization to figure out what comes next as the Tigers try to crawl out of the darkness of the rebuild. Decisions had to be made, and they might not have fallen in Gardenhire's favor. Still, there's no doubt he did a fine job carrying the Tigers through a marquee point in the process of getting back into contention.

For subscribers: Here's who Tigers should target as their next manager

"I don't want to put any pressure on Al or anything like that," Gardenhire said. "It's been wonderful here."

Just when Turnbull began his warmup process as the night's starting pitcher, an unexpected team meeting was called for 4:30 p.m. Avila spoke first to break the news, then Gardenhire gave his explanation. And he pleaded for his players not to think he was leaving them for selfish reasons.

That idea didn't even cross Norris' mind. Or Turnbull's. Or Goodrum's.

Rather, once again, he earned their respect.

"He's always in our corner," Goodrum said. "He always has our back. He always had our best interest. He does what's best for us. We love him for that."

[ Gardenhire is apologizing on Jackie Robinson Day. Here's why ]

View photos The Comerica Park video board pays tribute to former Detroit Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire before the game against the Cleveland Indians, Sept. 19, 2020. Gardenhire announced his retirement in the afternoon. More

Story continues