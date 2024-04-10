Advertisement

Inside the deal signed by Jaguars pass rusher Josh Allen

ProFootball Talk on NBC Sports
·2 min read

The Jaguars and pass rusher Josh Allen have turned his franchise tag into a five-year contract.

We have the full details of the contract.

Here there are, per a source with knowledge of the terms:

1. Signing bonus $32 million.

2. 2024 base salary: $2 million, fully guaranteed.

3. 2024 offseason workout bonus: $500,000.

4. 2024 46-man roster bonus: $500,000 total.

5. 2025 base salary: $32 million, fully guaranteed.

6. 2025 offseason workout bonus: $500,000.

7. 2025 46-man roster bonus: $500,000 total.

8. 2026 base salary: $22 million, $10.5 million of which is fully guaranteed at signing and $11.5 million of which becomes fully guaranteed in March 2026.

9. 2026 offseason workout bonus: $500,000.

10. 2026 46-man roster bonus: $500,000 total.

11. 2027 base salary: $23.75 million.

12. 2027 offseason workout bonus: $500,000.

13. 2027 46-man roster bonus: $500,000 total.

14. 2028 base salary: $24.5 million.

15. 2028 offseason workout bonus: $500,000.

16. 2028 46-man roster bonus: $500,000 total.

17. Annual incentives: $1.75 million, determined by $250,000 for 12.5 sacks, $500,000 total for 14.0 sacks, $750,000 total for 17.5 sacks, and $1 million for Pro Bowl or first-team All-Pro.

The base value is $141.25 million, which means an average value of $28.25 million.

The deal pays out $35 million in the first year, $33 million in 2025, $23 million in 2026, $24.75 million in 2027, and $25.5 million in 2028. The back end isn't puffed up; the Jaguars could decide to keep Allen for the full five years of the contract.

The deal pays out $76.5 million fully guaranteed at signing. The other $11.5 million becomes fully guaranteed in March 2026.

The deal hits $150 million ($30 million per year) only if Allen has 17.5 sacks or more every year, and if he gets to the Pro Bowl or is named first-team All-Pro in every season.

It's very similar to the contract given by the Giants to pass rusher Brian Burns. The base APY narrowly surpasses Burns, at $28.2 million. However, his incentives are slightly higher at $1.8 million per year — and he gets there simply by getting 12.5 sacks or making the Pro Bowl or being named an All-Pro.