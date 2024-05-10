Inside Day 1 of the Myrtle Beach Classic

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW)– The first day of the first-ever PGA tournament to stop in Myrtle Beach welcomed thousands as 132 top golfers hit the links to compete in the Myrtle Beach Classic.

The ceremonial first drive was carried out by 16-year-old Myrtle Beach resident and junior golfer, Madison Messimer. Right after that, the opening ceremony came to an end and the Myrtle Beach Classic was in full swing.

“A day of first, the first tournament ever for the PGA Tour, first day of that and incredible field of golfers and probably the most exciting thing has been with how the fan reactions have been,” Myrtle Beach Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Karen Riordan said.

Tournament Director Darren Nelson said they anticipated nearly 8,000 attendees Thursday, a number that can increase to about 15,000 by the weekend.

News13 caught up with some fans, who are sharing in all the excitement.

“I’ve never been to a golf tournament, so I am really excited to be here and check it out,” Becky Large said.

“It feels really good, we are really psyched about it,” Christine Phillips said.

An event this big will no doubt have a positive impact on the local economy. Riordan said they plan to take an economic impact calculation immediately after the tour.

“All the restaurants have been full this week. You know, going out to attractions, enjoying our beach, the golf courses, people are coming and they are playing a number of our courses and then they are going to come to the tournament,” she said. “So, the economic impact of this is going to be tremendous.”

“Our goal for these next four days is lets have a great player experience and lets have a great fan experience for everyone and then it will be onward and upward,” Riordan continued.

The tournament started on Thursday and wraps up on Sunday.

Adriana Cotero is News13’s weekend evening anchor and a morning reporter. She joined the team in July 2023 after working in the island of Guam. Adriana is from Saline, Michigan, and graduated from Central Michigan University. Follow Adriana on Facebook, X, formerly Twitter, and Instagram and read more of her work here.

