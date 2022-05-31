Inside the David Njoku deal

The Browns last week gave tight end David Njoku a new contract. It’s great money, based on his production and performance during five NFL seasons.

The contract isn’t a four-year extension, but a four-year deal that replaces what he would have earned under the franchise tag in 2022 — $10.9 million.

We’ve gotten a look at the details of the four-year contract. Here’s the full breakdown:

1. Signing bonus: $11.465 million.

2. 2022 base salary: $1.035 million, fully guaranteed.

3. 2023 base salary: $4.5 million, fully guaranteed.

4. 2023 option bonus: $8 million, guaranteed for injury at signing and fully guaranteed in March 2023.

5. 2024 base salary: $13 million, $3 million of which is guaranteed for injury at signing. The $3 million becomes guaranteed in March 2023.

6. 2024 per-game roster bonuses: Up to $1.5 million.

7. 2025 base salary: $14.25 million.

8. 2025 per-game roster bonuses: Up to $1.0 million.

The deal also has annual incentives of $250,000 for being named a first- or second-team All-Pro or $500,000 for being named a first- or second-team All-Pro and for the Browns making it to the playoffs.

As a practical matter, it’s a two-year, $25 million deal. The Browns have a team-held option for each of the final two years. He’d have $3 million in guaranteed pay for 2024, if the Browns move on after 2023.

It’s more than he’d make under two years of the franchise tag ($23.98 million), and it guarantees $17 million of it right away. To avoid the extra $11 millions in guarantees, the Browns would have to release Njoku after only one season.

