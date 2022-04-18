Inside Dante Fowler’s decision to join Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys lost one of the key pieces to their defense this offseason when the negotiations with Randy Gregory went south. To combat that defection, the Cowboys sought out to find a veteran defensive end to replace Gregory.

That search led the Cowboys to DE Dante Fowler, whom the team signed to a one-year, $3 million deal. Drafted third overall in the 2015 NFL draft, Fowler has had an up and down career, but does have an 11.5 sack season to his name.

It’s a typical type of signing the Cowboys have been famous for in recent years. The team likes to add highly drafted veterans, who have had trouble being consistent through the course of their careers, to short deals in hopes of getting the most out of them.

As mush as the Cowboys needed a veteran pass rusher, Fowler also preferred Dallas as a destination. On the first day of voluntary workouts, Fowler spoke about why he chose the Cowboys, which included an opportunity to win a Super Bowl.

New Cowboys DE Dante Fowler: "This is a great opportunity. It's a team contending to be a Super Bowl champion." Fowler likes what the team has in the front seven and how that will help him get to the QB. "I'm happy to be a Dallas Cowboy." — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) April 18, 2022

The appeal of the Cowboys is often a draw to free agents. The team is always on the big stage and a good season can lead to a bigger pay day.

There is also the allure of playing for one of the glamour franchises in the NFL, but the truth is the Cowboys haven’t come close to the Super Bowl in the last 25 years. Perhaps Fowler believes he can be part of the reason for finally getting over the hump.

And it isn’t farfetched to say the Cowboys can compete for a title. The team is coming off a 12-5 season in which they were considered strong contenders for the first half of the campaign before faltering late in the year.

Another reason Fowler signed with the Cowboys is because of defensive coordinator Dan Quinn. Fowler played under Quinn when he was the head coach of the Atlanta Falcons during the 2020 season. Despite having just three sacks that year, Quinn made enough of an impression on Fowler that the DE wanted to be reunited with his former coach.

Cowboys DE Dante Fowler said Dan Quinn a "real dude. …I'm fine with just playing for him for the rest of my life, to be honest with you. That's the type of coach he is. He knows the ins and outs of me, on the field and off the field. He knows my family. He knows me personally." — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) April 18, 2022

The same can be said of Quinn, who had to have vouched for Fowler. It’s hard to believe the Cowboys would’ve signed Fowler if Quinn didn’t endorse the veteran. Their time together was short in 2020 (Quinn was fired md-season), but both appeared to like working with each other.

The Cowboys retained Quinn in hopes of attracting defensive players to come and play for one of the best defensive coaches in the league. Fowler might not be producing at the high level he was expected to when he was drafted, but if anyone can pull it out of him, the hope is that Quinn is the coach to do it.

If Fowler can settle in as a rotational piece for the Dallas defensive line, and not be counted on as focal point, he can pay dividends. Fowler has 35 career sacks, 18.5 more than Gregory, and will be just 28-years old during the 2022 season. The veteran DE has the ability to get to the quarterback and can play a valuable role with the Cowboys if he’s used as a designated pass rusher.

The Cowboys need to continue to find help at defensive end, but Fowler can be a strong piece in pressuring the QB. Dallas can thank Dan Quinn and the Cowboys’ brand for signing of Dante Fowler.

