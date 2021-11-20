Inside the Dallas Goedert deal

In this article:

The Eagles, weeks after trading tight end Zach Ertz, signed tight end Dallas Goedert to a new contract.

Here’s a look at the details of Goedert’s new deal.

1. Signing bonus: $10.218 million.

2. 2021 salary: $408,888, fully guaranteed.

3. 2022 option bonus: $3.215 million, fully guaranteed.

4. 2022 base salary: $1.08 million, fully guaranteed.

5. 2023 option bonus: $12.92 million, guaranteed for injury at signing, fully guaranteed in March 2022.

6. 2023 base salary: $1.08 million, guaranteed for injury at signing, fully guaranteed in March 2022.

7. 2023 workout bonus: $250,000, guaranteed but must be earned through attendance.

8. 2024 base salary: $14 million, $6 million of which is guaranteed for injury at signing and becomes fully guaranteed in March 2023.

9. 2024 workout bonus: $250,000.

10. 2025 base salary: $14 million.

11. 2025 workout bonus: $250,000.

There’s an escalator of $250,000 for 2022 through 2025 based on making the All-Pro team the prior season. If he makes the All-Pro team multiple times, the 2025 escalator becomes $1 million.

That’s $14.92 million fully guaranteed at signing, with a practical full guarantee of $29.17 million. $35 million is guaranteed for injury at signing. It fully vests in March 2023.

