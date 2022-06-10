Inside the Cooper Kupp deal
The Rams keep finding a way to pay their best players. This week, they signed defensive tackle Aaron Donald and receiver Cooper Kupp to new contracts.
We’ve gotten a look at the details of the Kupp deal. Here they are, per a source with knowledge of the deal:
1. Signing bonus: $20 million.
2. 2022 base salary: $10 million, fully guaranteed at signing.
3. 2023 offseason 90-man roster bonus: $5 million, fully guaranteed at signing.
4. 2023 base salary: $15 million, guaranteed for injury at signing and fully guaranteed early in the 2023 league year.
5. 2024 offseason 90-man roster bonus: $5 million, fully guaranteed early in the 2023 league year.
6. 2024 base salary: $15 million, fully guaranteed early in the 2023 league year.
7. 2025 90-man roster bonus: $7.5 million, $5 million of which is fully guaranteed early in the 2024 league year.
8. 2025 base salary: $12.5 million.
9. 2026 90-man roster bonus: $5 million.
10. 2026 base salary: $14.85 million.
It’s a five-year, $109.85 million contract, with $35 million fully guaranteed at signing. Another $20 million becomes fully guaranteed in March 2023, with another $5 million fully vesting in March 2024.
The five-year contract pays out $21.97 million per year. In new money applicable to the three-year, $80.1 million extension, it pays out on an average of $26.7 million per year.
