Inside the contracts that put Kansas basketball’s 2023-24 non-conference schedule together

LAWRENCE — The excitement around the upcoming Kansas basketball season is building, with Late Night in the Phog’s Oct. 6 date inside Allen Fieldhouse drawing closer.

The Jayhawks, led by head coach Bill Self, are coming in as a favorite to win the national title. They have an intriguing roster. And on Oct. 29, fans will be able to see KU play on the road against Illinois in a charity exhibition game.

But considering Fort Hays State is receiving a $20,000 guarantee for the Nov. 1 exhibition game against Kansas inside Allen Fieldhouse, what did it take to finalize Kansas’ regular season games during its non-conference slate?

These game contracts address various details about the matchups. They can include ticket packages for the teams that travel and more.

Here, though, is a look at what guarantee amounts are exchanging hands, among other things, according to documents obtained through a public records request by The Topeka Capital-Journal.

Nov. 6 (Home) — North Carolina Central

Kansas is providing North Carolina Central with a guarantee of $100,000.

Nov. 10 (Home) — Manhattan

Kansas is providing Manhattan with a guarantee of $100,000.

Nov. 14 (Neutral) — Kentucky in State Farm Champions Classic

According to the contract, ESPN will provide Kansas with $275,000 for participating in the 2023 edition of this event. However, depending on the ticket revenue for the event, the Jayhawks could receive more.

Here’s an excerpt from the contract: “If ‘Ticket Revenue’ (gross ticket sales revenue for the Classic minus applicable sales tax) exceeds $1,100,000.00 for the 2023 Classic … ESPN shall pay Kansas an additional fee amounting to twenty percent (20%) of any Ticket Revenue above the applicable Ticket Revenue Threshold (the ‘Ticket Fee’ and collectively with the Rights Fee, the ‘Fees’).”

Nov. 20-22 (Neutral) — Chaminade and two more opponents in Maui Invitational

According to the contract, Kansas Athletics does have to provide Kemper Sports Marketing, Inc. with $35,000 “to, among other things, cover Chaminade’s costs in the administration and marketing of the Tournament.”

But, the contract also includes a Guest School Reimbursement Policy for Kansas’ traveling party. That policy addresses things such as airfare, hotel and more.

Nov. 28 (Home) — Eastern Illinois

Kansas is providing Eastern Illinois with a guarantee of $95,000.

Dec. 1 (Home) — UConn in Big East/Big 12 Battle

KU did not have any documents that addressed this matchup in its response to the public records request.

Dec. 5 (Home) — Kansas City

Kansas is providing Kansas City with a guarantee of $97,000.

Dec. 9 (Home) — Missouri

There is no guarantee amount exchanging hands for this game.

Dec. 16 (Away) — Indiana

There is no guarantee amount exchanging hands for this game.

Dec. 22 (Home) — Yale

Kansas is providing Yale with a guarantee amount of $95,000.

Dec. 30 (Neutral) — Wichita State

There is no specific guarantee amount outlined in the contract that would go from one program to another, but there is this clause: “Sponsor and Event Operator will keep the terms of this Agreement and any information made available to the Sponsor and Event Operator under this Agreement confidential. Specifically, the Sponsor and Event Operator agree to keep all financial information related to this event confidential, which shall include, but is not limited to, the terms of this Agreement, ticket receipts, parking receipts, concessions receipts, guarantee amounts, other income, expenses, and gross/net revenue totals.”

The Greater Kansas City Sports Foundation (GKCSF) and/or the Greater Kansas City Sports Commission (GKCSC) is the sponsor. The T-Mobile Center is the event operator.

Jordan Guskey covers University of Kansas Athletics at The Topeka Capital-Journal. He is the National Sports Media Association’s sportswriter of the year for the state of Kansas for 2022. Contact him at jmguskey@gannett.com or on Twitter at @JordanGuskey.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Check out Kansas basketball guarantee game amounts for 2023-24 season