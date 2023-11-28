Mississippi State sends message with two-day celebration for new football coach Jeff Lebby

STARKVILLE — It was a crisp Monday night, a typical one where a drive on Highway 82 doesn’t offer much light. But in the distance, a campus that is the soul of this Mississippi town glowed with the promise of a new beginning.

On this night, the video boards across Mississippi State’s campus illuminated the sky. Displayed on them was a graphic introducing football coach Jeff Lebby, but the Bulldogs didn’t stop there in energizing the town for its new leader.

The video boards were just part of a two-day event in Starkville, unlike most introductions for coaches. It started Sunday night when fans awaited Lebby’s arrival at George M. Bryan Airport. To the tune of MSU’s band and the fans' signature clanging cowbells, the former Oklahoma offensive coordinator made note of his desire to score points.

Quite the night in Starkville pic.twitter.com/PqrpQLjpUm — Stefan Krajisnik (@skrajisnik3) November 28, 2023

Mississippi State took it a step further on Monday. Outside the Leo Seal Jr. Football Complex, he was introduced to fans. Accompanied by university president Mark Keenum and athletic director Zac Selmon, Lebby spoke about his desire to make the expanded College Football Playoff, which starts in 2024.

Mississippi State often has been viewed as a stepping stone for coaches. But with confetti and fireworks just to introduce a coach, MSU did its part to send a message to college football.

“There is a great history of great players here,” Lebby said. “You can get not good, but great players here to be able to go get it done.”

Keenum, Selmon and Lebby are now the three biggest figures at Mississippi State, and their walk-out to the crowd was proof. With a WWE-style display on the video boards outside the football facility, a camera followed them out to the stage.

However, putting on an event of that magnitude stretches beyond them. That’s where Spencer McAnally, assistant athletic director for fan experience, and his staff step in.

When Zach Arnett was fired on Nov. 13, they realized there was an opportunity to bring life to the program with an energetic introduction of the new leader.

“It’s the start of a new era,” McAnally told the Clarion Ledger. “We sort of said, ‘Lebby era’ throughout this campaign as we started. It’s not just to our local fans, but nationally, a chance to showcase Mississippi State and show them what we’re all about.”

EGG BOWL TROLL: Mississippi State football coach Jeff Lebby comments on Lane Kiffin's trolling

It’s often said a coach can win a news conference, but MSU went beyond that to refuel hope in the team. The efforts didn’t go unnoticed by Lebby, who is set to make an average annual base salary of $4.51 million.

“Never, ever, ever again will I have the opportunity to be a first-time head coach, much less at a place like State,” he said. “Being here and being able to set up shop with my family and have great roots here is exciting for me. It has been a lot of fun. It’s been humbling. I’m incredibly excited.”

Stefan Krajisnik is the Mississippi State beat writer for the Clarion Ledger. Contact him at skrajisnik@gannett.com or follow him on the X platform, formerly known as Twitter, @skrajisnik3.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Mississippi State puts on two-day show for football coach Jeff Lebby