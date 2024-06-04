Inside the new Christian McCaffrey deal
49ers running back Christian McCaffrey had two years left on the contract he signed four years ago in Carolina. The 49ers have now ripped up the deal, replacing it with a new four-year contract.
The deal has a new-money average of $19 million per year, pushing the prior high-water mark at the position from $16 million.
Here are the full details, per a source with knowledge of its terms:
1. Signing bonus: $14.29 million.
2. 2024 base salary: $1.21 million.
3. 2024 per-game roster bonus: $500,000 total.
4. 2025 option bonus: $14.245, $8.5 million of which is fully guaranteed at signing and is due to be paid on April 1.
5. 2025 base salary: $1.255 million.
6. 2025 per-game roster bonus: $500,000 total.
7. 2025 offseason workout bonus: $200,000.
8. 2026 option bonus: $10.55 million.
7. 2026 base salary: $1.3 million.
8. 2026 per-game roster bonus: $500,000 total.
9. 2026 offseason workout bonus: $150,000.
10. 2027 base salary: $16.85 million.
11. 2027 per-game roster bonus: $500,000 total.
12. 2027 offseason workout bonus: $150,000.
In all, it's a four-year, $62.2 million contract. The average from signing is $15.55 million.
He had $24.2 million left on his current contract. The $38 million in new money pushed the average to $19 million.
McCaffrey previously had no guarantees. He now has $24 million in full guarantees.
For a running back who turns 28 in three days, it's a great deal — especially since it's scraping $20 million when most high-end running backs are struggling to get into eight figures at all.