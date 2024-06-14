Inside Chiefs’ Super Bowl LVIII rings is a nod to their iconic ‘Tom & Jerry’ play

This doesn’t get old.

The Chiefs players, coaches and staff received their Super Bowl LVIII championship rings Thursday night at a private ceremony at the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art.

For players like Chris Jones, Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, this is their third ring in five years. For others, such as linebacker Drue Tranquill, it was the first time receiving a keepsake that every NFL player seeks.

Jostens, the ring-maker, said in a news release that the rings were created in 10-karat white and yellow gold with diamonds and rubies.

The rings include a nod to the Super Bowl-winning pass play from Mahomes to Mecole Hardman in overtime.

“Utilizing a hidden hinge mechanism, the ring top opens to reveal additional storytelling on the interior of the ring,” Jostens wrote in a release. “The reverse side of the ring top displays the last play called, ‘Tom & Jerry,’ which occurred in overtime to win Super Bowl LVIII. The play is drawn out using Head Coach Andy Reid’s handwriting.

“Below the play is the championship date, 2-11-2024. The right side features a miniature football field created in red and silver and set with Lombardi Trophies in the center, ranging from one to four Trophies depending on the recipient’s time with the organization. The field is encased by a thin piece of glass. Floating behind the glass are 17 miniature gold leaf Lombardi Trophy confetti, reenacting the on-field celebration and commemorating the 17 points scored in the AFC Championship Game to secure their fourth Lamar Hunt Trophy in five seasons. Above the football field, a Super Bowl LVIII logo designed to emulate the iconic “Welcome to Las Vegas” sign is a nod to the host city. Underneath the field, the championship year-dates the recipient has been part of the organization are displayed.

Here are some other aspects of the left side of the ring, via Jostens:

Each player’s name is inscribed in yellow gold.

Their jersey number is in white gold set with diamonds.

The Chiefs’ championship-year dates are featured on a banner on each side of the jersey number.

Arrowhead Stadium includes the 142.2-decibel rating and the word ‘loud” on each scoreboard.

The words Chiefs Kingdom are featured.

On the right side, from the ring maker:

The words “Back-To-Back” are in yellow gold, noting their two straight Super Bowl titles.

The Super Bowl LVIII logo in white gold set with 19 round diamonds and one marquise diamond. The 19 diamonds represent the Chiefs’ 11th straight winning seasons and eighth straight AFC West championships.

KC and SF are visible, along with the word ‘Overtime’ and the 25-22 final score.

The Chiefs’ rings also include the initials of Chiefs founder Lamar Hunt and his wife Norma in a gold football that resembles the team’s AFL jersey patch.

“The ring top features the Chiefs interlocking arrowhead logo meticulously crafted from 16 custom-cut rubies, symbolic of the 16 outright division titles in franchise history,” Jostens wrote. “The arrowhead is created in yellow gold and set with 50 diamonds. These 50 diamonds are a nod to the Chiefs scoring ability at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium where they outscored opponents by 50 points during the regular season. The logo proudly sits atop four Lombardi Trophies. Each Trophy is set with a single marquise diamond representing the Chiefs four Super Bowl titles. The bases of the Trophies are comprised of 19 baguette diamonds, an homage to being the first team in 19 years to win back-to-back Super Bowl titles. An additional 58 diamonds are set in the ring top as a tribute to Super Bowl LVIII. Accenting both the top and bottom edges of the ring top are 11 custom-cut rubies, representing the Chiefs 11 regular season wins in 2023.”