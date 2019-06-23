Inside the chase - and 'teammate rivalry'- between Martin Truex Jr., Kyle Busch SONOMA, Calif. -- Martin Truex Jr. hit Sonoma Raceway's pit road on Lap 63, handing the lead to teammate Kyle Busch. Truex re-took it when Busch pitted three laps later. And, thus, the chase was on. With 22 laps remaining in Sunday's Toyota/Save Mart 350, Busch's No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota trailed Truex's No. […]

SONOMA, Calif. — Martin Truex Jr. hit Sonoma Raceway‘s pit road on Lap 63, handing the lead to teammate Kyle Busch. Truex re-took it when Busch pitted three laps later.

And, thus, the chase was on.

With 22 laps remaining in Sunday‘s Toyota/Save Mart 350, Busch‘s No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota trailed Truex‘s No. 19 by 8.3 seconds — seemingly insurmountable without a caution.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

And then it was 6.3 (Lap 71).

Then 4.3 (Lap 73) …

… 3.1 (Lap 75)

… 1.9 (Lap 78).

The caution never flew, but Busch got to within 1.5 seconds of Truex with 10 laps remaining and appeared set to run down his equally talented, equally competitive teammate.

But this is Martin Truex Jr. we‘re talking about. Late-race mistakes aren‘t exactly part of his repertoire.

The No. 18 managed to get within 1.3 seconds of Truex — on the final lap — but was unable to reach his teammate‘s bumper to even think about making a move, with the 2017 champ wheeling it flawlessly on the final run of the race to hold off perhaps his best competition going these days. The win was Truex‘s fourth of the season and second in a row at the road course.

MORE: Truex holds off Busch for Sonoma win | Full results

“He was beating us pretty good there for a while. I just had to try to manage my car the best I could to not burn the tires off trying to go faster than it wanted to go,” Truex said. “I knew if we could just maintain a decent gap for long enough, we would start to equal out. With 10 to go, we were equaling lap times. From there, all right, you got to run 10 perfect laps and not screw up. Was able to do that fortunately and hang onto it.”

Story continues

Despite the unsatisfying second-place run, Busch was in an upbeat mood — a quick post-race, self-dousing with a water bottle in the 90-plus-degree temps certainly helped there — joking about his disdain for getting beat by his teammate.

“I hate him,” Busch quipped with a wide, toothy grin on pit road following the race. “I mean, yeah, I guess you could say there‘s sibling rivalries, there‘s teammate rivalries, whatever you want to call it. Truex and I, we‘ve always had a good relationship with one another, ever since the (Xfinity) Series days when we were rookies together … now he‘s on my team and I know he‘s got the same stuff, so no excuses.

“ … He‘s one of the best here. Year in, year out he‘s kind of the guy to beat. Last few years he‘s been the guy to beat.”

RELATED: All of Truex Jr.’s career wins | All-time road course winners

With fellow “Big 3” member Kevin Harvick still somehow winless as the season reaches its halfway point, the top tier of talent thus far in 2019 firmly lies with the pair of former champions.

At this point, it‘d be hard to envision both of them not making runs all the way to the Championship 4 at Homestead-Miami Speedway, pushing each other hard as months tick off the calendar. You have to go back to 2016 for the last time both weren‘t racing for the title, and 2014 for the last time neither was. They’re even better now.

The friendly rivalry will burn slowly all year before it all gets put on the line.

They‘re good with it.

“I consider anyone that you have to beat to win races and championships a rivalry. I think it’s a good rivalry,” Truex said. “We’re obviously teammates. … We’ve known each other a long time. We’ve been racing together a long time. We’ve raced each other really hard, but with respect. I think that’s part of what’s made us good teammates is that we have that mutual respect for each other.

“Kyle hates to lose. Everybody knows kind of how he is. For me, to me, he’s just been an amazing teammate. He’s really smart about his race car, gives great information, helps the team make the cars better. We’re all better for it. … We have that mutual respect where we know we’re both fast, we both have great teams, we can push each other to be better. It really elevates the whole company. We race hard as we can possibly race on the race track and respect each other off it. It works out pretty good.”

The pair has now combined to win exactly half — four apiece — of the season‘s 16 races thus far, with no signs of slowing. In fact, they might even be getting stronger.

As the arms race between teammates continues as the regular season winds down and playoff season ramps up, it‘s evident they‘re going to continue to pile up wins.

Only question now — do they keep score?

“I don’t. I don’t know if he does. I do know they told me in Victory Lane we have finished 1‑2 seven times (in our careers). I beat him four out of the seven, so I got the upper hand right now. I had no idea till they told me that.

“No, I don’t keep track of it. I don’t know if he does or not. He might,” Truex joked.

As the series now shifts to next weekend’s Chicagoland Speedway — where Busch and Truex have combined to win the past three races — it‘s all knotted up.

Game on.