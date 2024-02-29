Inside the change that unlocked Dalton Knecht for Tennessee basketball vs. Auburn

Dalton Knecht kept it simple.

The Tennessee basketball guard surveyed the situation. He had one defender in front of him. The other eight players were on the opposite half of the court thanks to his teammates clearing out space.

He used a crossover and a hesitation dribble, blasting past Auburn’s Johni Broome down an open lane. He dunked, swung from the rim, and gave a little fist pump when he came back down beaming in the middle of the latest and best performance of Knecht's season at Tennessee.

"What he did in the last 12 minutes (is) one of the great performances that I have been able to see,” Vols coach Rick Barnes said.

Knecht's greatness was imperative, too. Tennessee needed all of Knecht’s season-best 39 points to top Auburn 92-84 at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center. He drilled 27 of them in the second half, 25 of which came in the final 12 minutes in an unforgettable surge born out of a brilliant tweak in the Vols offense.

How Rick Barnes tweaked Tennessee’s offense to open up Dalton Knecht

Knecht drifted into the corner with No. 4 Tennessee (22-6, 12-3 SEC) holding a two-point lead with less than seven minutes to play Wednesday against No. 11 Auburn (21-7, 10-5).

He waited as Tobe Awaka and Josiah-Jordan James came to join him.

Barnes had made a change at the under-8 media timeout and this was that move put into action. He altered a staple set of Tennessee’s offense that has three players low near the baseline and two high outside the 3-point line. It normally gives Knecht — or whomever — the opportunity to start in the middle under the hoop and use a screen in either direction.

“Instead of having him have a chance to come off either side, we moved him over to one side and told both guys to go get him open,” Barnes said. “We really gave him two-thirds of the court to try to get him open and get the ball. He did it. Then it is up to him to make the moves and the shots that he thinks he’s got.”

Knecht did time and time again. He ran down the baseline on the first play, using a screen from Awaka to get switched onto Broome. He waved away another Awaka screen into full isolation. He hit a 3-pointer over Broome.

He used it differently the next time, splitting the screens and getting on Broome again. He went by him for a dunk.

The Vols used the set eight times in 10 possessions in the final eight minutes. Knecht started on the left five times and the right three times. He was 3-for-4 shooting out of the adjusted set with seven points. UT got 13 points total on the possessions, pulling away from the Tigers.

“It just gave me a lot more room just to isolate kind of,” Knecht said. “Just to give me the whole side then if I want a screen to call for a screen. It worked.”

Dalton Knecht notched his best half yet for Tennessee basketball

Knecht walked to the scorer’s table looking like a prize fighter with a towel hanging over his shoulders. Barnes had called timeout to put Knecht back in the game with 2:45 to play after giving him a brief respite to catch his breath.

The senior touched the ball on 17 of Tennessee’s final 18 possessions in the halfcourt. He scored on 11 of those. He made nine field goals in those 18 possessions and took 11 shots

“There’s not many of those guys who can do it how he did it,” Barnes said.

Tennessee turned to Knecht when it trailed by eight early in the second half. He scored twice against Auburn’s zone defense, hitting a 3-pointer then using a baseline cut for a dunk.

He had felt good in the first half after back-to-back shots. He was locked in the second half.

Knecht surpassed his previous remarkable halves at North Carolina, Mississippi State and Georgia. Wednesday was his sixth 20-point half this season and his best one yet. It also was his sixth 30-point game and his fifth in SEC play, setting him up for SEC player of the year honors.

“At the end, we were just spacing out and trying to give him room to operate,” Barnes said.

It was that simple.

Mike Wilson covers University of Tennessee athletics. Email him at michael.wilson@knoxnews.com and follow him on Twitter @ByMikeWilson. If you enjoy Mike’s coverage, consider a digital subscription that will allow you access to all of it.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Dalton Knecht used Rick Barnes plan to torch Auburn for Tennessee basketball