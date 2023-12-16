Inside Bucs quarterback Baker Mayfield’s puzzling passing slump

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Baker Mayfield is slumping, while the Bucs are surging. It’s odd, but just when the offense has learned how to run the ball, passing isn’t its fancy.

In his last two games against Carolina and Atlanta ―both wins ― Mayfield has struggled, going an identical 14-of-29 passing for 202 and 144 yards, respectively.

Completing 48.3% of your passes in consecutive games will usually get you benched in the NFL, but Mayfield has performed well enough in the critical moments to keep the Bucs afloat. He threw two touchdown passes against the Falcons, including the winner with 31 seconds remaining, and rushed for a touchdown.

For the season, Mayfield’s 62.6 completion percentage is ahead of his 61.5 average. He’s tied for 17th in the NFL with a QB rating of 52.3.

The question is whether this Is a legitimate late-season swoon for Mayfield or just the result of too much film on the Bucs offense now making it easier for defensive coordinators to counterpunch.

“Definitely a place we need to grow and, you know, the attention goes to Baker, but it’s our whole group,” offensive coordinator Dave Canales said. “It’s our coaching staff as well, putting our guys in the best possible position, in the best position formationally for those matchups. It goes to the details of the routes. ... So as our run game starts to get going, let’s get that pass game back on track and get in the 70% completions area.”

Canales acknowledged that defenses are better prepared as the season moves along.

“They have more and more film to go off of, and they see where are you putting Mike (Evans) and Chris (Godwin) at in the formation,” he said. “Where is Cade (Otton) at? Is he one, two or three? And they start to really hone in on what you’re doing. ... We need to continue to get sharper.”

Mayfield has had a passer rating of more than 100.0 only four times this season. As for Canales’ 70% wish? Mayfield has achieved that only three times this year.

Last week, the Falcons assigned their best cover cornerback, A.J. Terrell, to travel with Evans wherever he lined up on the field while keeping a safety over the top. A week after having seven catches for 162 yards and a touchdown, Evans had only one reception for 8 yards. The inability of Canales to get both Evans and Godwin going in the same game has been a point of frustration.

“Kudos to (the Falcons),” Canales said. “For us, that opened up a lot of things. That opened up the run game. We were able to get more yards because they’re down a safety in the run. ... The big catch by Chris there on the last drive. The big catch by Cade. The screen to Rachaad (White) and they’re trying to double Mike. ... The other guys show they can make plays when we need them to.”

For most of the season, the lack of a run game has prevented defenses from getting out of the Cover 2 shell with two high safeties so they can double both Evans and Godwin.

The past three weeks, the Bucs have posted rushing days of 125, 128 and 148 yards. But two of those have been Mayfield’s worst passing games. Overall, he has had a good season, with 2,934 yards passing (225.7 per game), 20 touchdowns and eight interceptions. But he hasn’t completed a high volume of passes.

Still, Canales is confident the Bucs can get everything going in the same game: running the football with White and having success passing to both Evans and Godwin. It starts with Mayfield, who can’t live below the 50% completion rate and continue to win.

“Imagine that? Imagine we put the run game, Chris is firing on all cylinders, Mike is having a day,” Canales said. “That’s a pretty dangerous offense. That’s my vision for this group.”

Bucs, Baker not good at Lambeau Field

One of the best moments in Bucs history came at Lambeau Field in 2021, when they won the NFC Championship Game en route to a Super Bowl 55 championship.

But regular-season success has escaped them in Green Bay. Since 1990, the Bucs are 1-14 on the not-so-frozen tundra.

Mayfield is 0-2, losing with the Browns in 2021, when he threw four interceptions and was sacked five times; and again with the Rams last season, when he passed for only 111 yards and again was sacked five times.

Even so, he relishes the opportunity to play in such a storied stadium.

“It’s a special place to play and a great opportunity for us in this end-of-season push that we have coming on,” he said. “They’re in a similar situation as us, so it’s going to be a good matchup.”

