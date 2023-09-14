Inside Britain's nursery crisis - where mothers cannot work because there are no spaces

Rosie Amies, 34, was out of work for three months because she was unable to find childcare for her daughter - RII SCHROER

Parents are being forced to give up work or change their careers due to a shortfall of nursery spaces, with some spending hundreds of pounds on waiting lists, only to be declined at the final hour.

‘I was out of work for three months’

Rosie Amies, 34, moved from Norwich to southeast London last year so that her wife could be closer to work.

She left her job as a deputy head teacher and they gave up the childcare her mum had provided for her daughter, who was one at the time.

But the couple soon realised there were no nursery places available near their new home.

Amies found herself among the many parents facing demands for deposits from cash-strapped nurseries, competing for a shrinking pool of spaces as many providers shut their doors.

“I was out of work for three months because we couldn’t find any childcare,” she said.

Most nurseries she contacted did not get back to her. Those who did said they were full and offered her a space on a 10 month waiting list instead.

One nursery chain quoted Amies £395 to join this list but said they were not allowed to visit until a place became available. She was told the deposit would be refunded when her child left the nursery.

“I ended up not going down that route because it just seemed quite mad,” she said. “They also weren’t able to tell me when the place might come up.”

Amies said it is 'incredibly difficult' to return to work when you are unable to guarantee childcare - RII SCHROER

Eventually Amies found a childminder which allowed her to return to work, but she changed careers to balance the expense and lack of availability of childcare. Her daughter is finally starting nursery this autumn.

“It’s just incredibly difficult to organise your return to work when you don’t have the guarantee of a nursery place,” she said.

“You don’t know whether or not you’re going to be able to actually find childcare. If you’re accepting a job with the understanding that you’ll start on a certain date, what are you supposed to do if you don’t have a nursery space by that time?”

There were 4,800 fewer childcare providers at the end of March compared with the same time last year, according to Ofsted. The number of childcare places also shrunk by 24,500.

Joeli Brearley, founder of Pregnant Then Screwed, said parents are being hammered by higher childcare fees as providers shut their doors because of staff shortages.

She said the charity is being “inundated” with messages from parents who say their nursery is closing or waiting lists are over a year long. Many say their only option is to quit work.

‘I paid the deposit but may never get a space’

Mathanki Thiru, 36, from southwest London, started looking for a nursery space 10 months before her daughter was born in July last year.

She visited three nurseries and each time was told she would need to pay a deposit to join their waiting list.

The one closest to her gave her the impression she would get a space from October of this year, so she registered with them and paid a deposit of £75.

Mathanki Thiru, 36, lost her deposit and her daughter's nursery place at the final hour despite months of preparation and planning - JEFF GILBERT

But she later found out the nursery had cancelled another mum’s space on the same list at the final hour due to staff shortages.

Thiru checked with the nursery again and they told her she would not get a space until September 2024. Thiru found an alternative nursery but was told her deposit was now non-refundable.

“It was so stressful,” she said. “I wish there was better accessibility to childcare.”

‘My neighbour is helping out – but I might have to change jobs’

Once children hit school age, the nightmare of trying to find a nursery place comes to an end – but for many it’s replaced with the headache of looking for care before and after school, also known as wraparound care.

On the day her daughter’s primary school place was confirmed in April, Katie Pospischil applied for the only wraparound care service available in her local area.

Along with her husband, she looked for childcare on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays before and

after school – she would handle Mondays and Fridays herself.

In June, she received an email telling her all the spaces had been allocated, and that if she hadn’t been contacted it meant she did not have a space.

“I then was frantically trying to figure out what we were going to do,” she said.

Katie Pospischil, 35, feels a change to a more flexible career is likely her only option after struggling to find suitable care - CHRISTOPHER PLEDGER

Pospischil, 35, from Maidenhead in Berkshire, set up a profile on childminding websites and contacted some childminders directly, but none had space or were able to offer wraparound care.

One childminder she spoke to was trying to look after eight children going to eight different schools, which felt “entirely inappropriate”, she said.

A friend who was waitlisted for the same wraparound care service was recently told a space had opened up for one morning only.

“She knew I was in quite a desperate situation in comparison to her so she offered me that space,” she said.

For the remaining days, she has a friend helping out and makes use of the school’s Lego club.

“It’s a hobbled together sort of approach,” Pospischil said. “There are going to be some days where I’m just going to have to say to work, ‘I can’t come in and I’m going to have to work from home.’”

Wraparound care is not the only problem – she and her husband will have to come up with a plan to tackle school holidays. She has a two-year-old son who’ll also be starting school in a few years.

Pospischil said she may have to change her career, either by freelancing, retraining or finding work that aligns with school term times.

“Something my husband and I have seriously talked about is one of us, but probably more likely me, having to look to do something differently,” she said.

Nursery staff ‘overworked, undervalued and underpaid’

In March, the Chancellor said working parents of two-year-olds will be able to access 15 hours of free care a week from April 2024, which will be extended to children aged nine months to two years in September 2024. By September 2025, this will be increased to 30 hours. Parents of children aged three and four currently receive 30 hours of funded care.

But 88pc of councils are concerned that nursery closures this year will undermine these expansions, according to a survey by the Local Government Association.

Neil Leitch, chief executive of the Early Years Alliance, said the early years sector has seen record closures in the last two years because it has “historically been so badly neglected in terms of funding”.

Leitch said workers are leaving the sector in droves because they feel “overworked, undervalued and underpaid”, and the recent relaxation of staff to child ratios will only add to the workload.

In March, Jeremy Hunt, the Chancellor, said working parents of two-year-olds will be able to access 15 hours of free care a week from April 2024 - STEFAN ROUSEAU/PA

A Government spokesperson said: “We are rolling out the single biggest investment in childcare in England ever, expanding 30 free hours of childcare for working parents down to nine months old over the next two years, which is set to save a working parent using 30 hours of childcare up to an average of £6,500 per year.

“To make sure there are enough places across the country we will be investing hundreds of millions of pounds to increase hourly funding rates, are launching a new national recruitment campaign, and are looking to introduce a new accelerated apprenticeship route into the sector.

“To support existing early years staff, we are providing a package of training, qualifications, and expert guidance worth up to £180m to help them support the learning and development of the youngest and most disadvantaged children.”

Have you struggled to find or afford childcare? We’d love to hear from you. Please email alexa.phillips@telegraph.co.uk.