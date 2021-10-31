Inside the Box Score: Sean Clifford impressive in Penn State’s loss to Ohio State

Penn State turned in a far better effort against Ohio State than many were expecting to see, but the Nittany Lions still came up on the wrong end of a 33-24 final score in Columbus in Week 9.

There were definitely some positives for Penn State to take away from the game, which is reflected in the box score.

Let’s take a look at the box score from key players on both teams.

Penn State Offense

Sean Clifford:35-of-52, 361 yards, one touchdown, and one interception

Oct 30, 2021; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Sean Clifford (14) drops to throw during the first quarter against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

This offense is a different story with Clifford healthy. He had a strong start to the first half. He has done a solid job all year of getting multiple players involved in the passing game. Sure, there were certain plays where he struggled to get the ball in the air. However, Clifford had a very productive game, especially in the passing game.

Jahan Dotson: 11 receptions for 127 yards

Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Steele Chambers (22) and Ohio State Buckeyes safety Ronnie Hickman (14) tackle Penn State Nittany Lions wide receiver Jahan Dotson (5) after a catch during the second quarter of their game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio on October 30, 2021.

As usual, Dotson had a productive night. Even though it was a bit of a quiet first half for him, Dotson saw much more action in the second half.

Parker Washington: 9 receptions for 108 yards

Washington had himself a game today. Every week, we always look for Jahan Dotson to show out. This week, it wasn’t just Dotson. If Washington keeps this up, this could be an interesting rest of the season, especially if they can get the run game going.

Brenton Strange: 4 receptions for 17 yards and a touchdown

Not a ton of action from Strange tonight. But, he did put the first points on the board for the Nittany Lions, against Ohio State, which is still worth noting.

Keyvone Lee: 8 attempts, 74 yards

Neither side could really get it going in the run game tonight. Many expected Ohio State running back Treyveon Henderson to have a productive game, but that wasn’t the case. It also wasn’t the case for the Penn State running backs either.

Penn State Defense

Penn State Nittany Lions cornerback Tariq Castro-Fields (5) reacts after a pass intended for Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Chris Olave (2) falls incomplete the football during Saturday’s NCAA Division I football game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on October 30, 2021.

The defense had a strong start to tonight‘s game. As mentioned, Henderson has played like one of the most productive running backs in football, and with a banged up Penn State defensive line, that didn’t stop them. The secondary certainly has had better games.

Ohio State Offense

CJ Stroud: 22/34, 305 yards and one touchdown

Stroud has had better games, but he is still putting himself on the map and keeping himself in the race for the Heisman. They were plays throughout the game where he got little to no protection, but, with his speed and athleticism, Stroud did a nice job extending plays down the field.

Treyveyon Henderson: 28 carries for 152 yards and a touchdown

As mentioned, Henderson has played like one of the most productive running backs in college football. We didn’t see a ton off production from him in the first half. He didn’t find much rhythm until late in the second half. Penn State’s run defense did an impressive job at preventing any sort of motivation from Henderson in the first half. It took Henderson until late in the third quarter to really find his groove and get in the heads of the Penn State defense.

Chris Olave: 3 receptions for 44 yards and a touchdown

Oct 30, 2021; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Chris Olave (2) hauls in the touchdown during the second quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Olave didn’t have too much production tonight. However, he did have an impressive touchdown catch late in the first half, beating out a few Penn State defenders. Garrett Wilson: Wilson had a productive game tonight. He was involved right away in Ohio State’s passing game, and he wasted no time to move the ball down the field.

Garrett Wilson: 7 receptions for 82 yards

Wilson had a productive game tonight. He was involved right away in Ohio State’s passing game, and he wasted no time to move the ball down the field.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba: 6 receptions for 97 yards

Smith-Njigba had an impressive game tonight. Every week, it seems to be the Olave and Wilson show. However, like Clifford, Stroud did a nice job at getting more than just those two players involved tonight, resulting in Ohio State win.

Ohio State Defense

This is a different Ohio State from the beginning of the season. The run defense did a nice job tonight. However, the pass defense still struggled to grab any momentum throughout the game.